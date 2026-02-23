Battery Partner with Soccer 5 as New Exclusive Indoor Training Facility

The Charleston Battery and Soccer 5 are excited to announce a new partnership on Friday, bringing together one of the most historic and successful clubs in the USL Championship and the nation's leading small-sided soccer facility operator.

As part of the agreement, Soccer 5 has been designated the Exclusive Indoor Training Facility of the Battery, further strengthening both organizations' commitment to elite performance, player development and growing the game in the Lowcountry.

Through this partnership, Soccer 5's state-of-the-art indoor facilities in North Charleston will serve as a year-round training environment for Battery players and staff, providing consistent access to high-quality playing surfaces, controlled conditions, and innovative training formats that complement the club's professional outdoor operations.

"This partnership with Soccer 5 is a natural fit for the Charleston Battery," said Julian Clanton, the Battery's chief revenue officer. "Their focus on quality, innovation, and creating world-class soccer environments aligns perfectly with our standards as a professional club. Having a dedicated indoor training partner allows us to elevate our preparation while continuing to invest in the long-term development of our players."

Soccer 5 operates premium small-sided soccer facilities across the country, designed to maximize touches, intensity, and technical development for players at all levels. By becoming the exclusive indoor training facility for the Battery, Soccer 5 further establishes itself as a trusted partner to professional clubs and elite soccer organizations nationwide.

"We're incredibly proud to partner with the Charleston Battery, a club with a deep legacy and a passionate fanbase," said Scott Georgeson, President of Soccer 5. "This partnership represents our shared belief that the future of player development includes small-sided, high-repetition training environments. We're excited to support the Battery's players and staff while continuing to grow the game in Charleston."

In addition to professional training use, the partnership will open the door for collaborative community initiatives, youth engagement opportunities, watch parties and integrated soccer programming designed to inspire the next generation of players throughout the Charleston area.







