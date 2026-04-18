Martinez's Late Equalizer Splits Points Between Battery, Rowdies

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery News Release







The Charleston Battery drew 1-1 with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in a hotly contested stalemate at Patriots Point on Saturday. After going scoreless for the majority of the game, a pair of goals in quick succession in the final 10 minutes of regulation spelled the fate of the afternoon. Tampa Bay's goal in the 80th minute was immediately responded by Douglas Martinez's header in the 82nd minute to see the points shared.

Saturday's matinee kicked off amid pitch-perfect conditions with temperatures in the 80s between two of the Eastern Conference's top teams.

Tampa Bay recorded the day's first two shots in the 6th minute, a blocked attempt by Russell Cicerone and another off-target by Charlie Ostrem. However, after Jeremy Kelly's blocked attempt in the 12th minute, the game would go on without a shot registered for roughly 20 minutes.

Wilmer Cabrera nearly opened the scoring in the 34th minute with the best chance of the afternoon to that point. However, Cabrera's low curler went just wide of the post.

On the other end, Graham Smith made a crucial tackle against Cicerone in the 36th minute to thwart Tampa Bay's counterattack.

Emilio Ycaza recorded the first shot on target of the game in the 43rd minute, a strong strike that forced a diving save from goalkeeper Jahmali Waite.

The game went into the break tied and scoreless. Charleston outshot Tampa Bay, five to three, and retained just under 56% possession in the first half.

Saturday's second stanza began with all still to play for in the game.

Entering the game just moments prior, Laurent Kissiedou nearly broke the deadlock in the 71st minute when his header rattled off the base of the post but went out. The threat was initiated by Nathan Messer, who found Kissiedou unmarked inside the box, as the Battery ramped up pressure on the visitors.

Tampa Bay's first shot on target came in the 74th minute, a strike by Louis Perez that required a routine save by goalkeeper Luis Zamudio.

The Rowdies managed to break the deadlock in the 80th minute via Sebastian Cruz, going ahead 0-1.

However, Charleston issued an immediate response with Douglas Martinez scoring the equalizer in the 82nd minute off a corner kick, leveling the score at 1-1. The service was provided by Messer, and Martinez contacted the ball with a glancing header that went right into the net.

The goal marked Martinez's first tally with the Battery since joining in 2025, and Messer's assist was his second of the year.

Both sides ramped up the pressure in the remaining moments of the match to try to steal the three points. Zamudio recorded the final save of the game, denying Perez again in stoppage time.

Saturday's No Quarter Derby ended in a 1-1 draw, splitting the points.

The result advanced Charleston's record to 3W-2L-1 (10pts) and was their first draw of the season, placing them fourth in the Eastern Conference, as of writing. It also moved the Battery's all-time record against Tampa Bay to 15W-9L-4D.

Head Coach Ben Pirmann, and defenders Nathan Messer and Douglas Martinez addressed the media after the match, with key quotes to follow.

Charleston will hit the road again for their next two matches: Rhode Island FC (April 22) and Loudoun United FC (April 25). The Battery's next home game will be on Sat., May 2, against the Sporting Club Jacksonville at Patriots Point. Tickets for the match are on sale now via SeatGeek.com, the club's exclusive digital ticketing provider.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.