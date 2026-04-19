Monterey Bay FC Drop Third Road Match of 2026 at Colorado Springs

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado - Monterey Bay FC (0-5-2, 2 points) recorded their fifth loss of the season (third on the road) in their Saturday matchup against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (2-2-2, 8 points) at Weidner Field with a final score of 4-1.

Monterey Bay FC winless woes in the 2026 USL Championship season continue as they visited the Switchbacks in Colorado Springs. Monterey Bay FC's streak without obtain at least one point on the road versus Colorado Springs has now reached five games.

The Crisp-and-Kelp began the first half seeking their first win of the season and first ever points at Colorado Springs. Monterey Bay FC showed physicality and stood up defensively, but Colorado Springs obtained any early lead after a free-kick goal by Adrien Pérez at the 18th minute. Then right before the half in stoppage time, Colorado Springs increased their lead at 2-0 with a volley shot goal scored by Khori Bennett. Monterey Bay FC went into the locker room without registering a single shot against the Switchbacks.

To start the second half, Monterey Bay FC made two substitutions that helped MBFC have an opportunity to tie the match. Omari Glasgow and Eduardo Blancas replaced Adrian Rebollar and Nick Ross. At the 57th minute, Glasgow recorded his second assist of the season after setting up Monterey Bay FC's striker Ilijah Paul to score his first goal of the season and put MBFC back into the game within one of Colorado Springs. Unfortunately, that would be the sole goal scored by the Crisp-and-Kelp for the rest of the match.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC incremented their lead at the 70th minute scored by Juan Tejada. The Switchbacks would secure their second win of the season with a penalty kick goal scored by once again Khori Bennet who registered a brace in the match.

Monterey Bay FC will head back to home to host Oakland Roots next Saturday, April 25th at Cardinale Stadium in the club's first match in the USL Prinx Tires Cup with the match set to kick off at 7 p.m.

Additional Notes

Missing the match due to injury were Riley Bidois (hamstring), Stuart Ritchie (hamstring) and Facundo Canete (meniscus).

Information

Date: April 18, 2026

Venue: Weidner Field; Colorado Springs, Colorado

Weather: Clear and 54°F

Attendance: 4,860

Scoring Summary: 4 1 F

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 2 2 4

Monterey Bay FC 0 1 1

COS: Pérez (18 ¬Â²), Bennett (45+1 ¬Â², 73 ¬Â²), Tejada (70 ¬Â²)

MB: Paul (57 ¬Â²)

Lineups

Monterey Bay FC (0-5-2): Ciaran Dalton, Nico Gordon (Zackary Farnsworth, 74 ¬Â²), Kelsey Egwu, Joel Garcia Jr., Luka Malešević, Nick Ross (Eduardo Blancas, 45 ¬Â²), Sebastian Lletget (Chris-Kévin Nadje, 66 ¬Â²), Belmar Joseph Jr. (Ryuga Nakamura, 74 ¬Â²), Adrian Rebollar (Omari Glasgow, 45 ¬Â²), Ilijah Paul, Wesley Legggett.

Subs not used: Fernando Delgado, Abdel Talabi

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC (2-2-2): Colin Shutter, Patrick Burner, Isaiah Foster, Jon-Talen Maples, Mathew Mahoney, Adrien Pérez (Juan Tejada, 63 ¬Â²), Yosuke Hanya (Levonte Johnson, 78 ¬Â²), Brennan Creek (Sam Williams, 63 ¬Â²), Frank Daroma (Tyreek Magee, 82 ¬Â²), Sadam Masereka (Jonas Fjeldberg, 78 ¬Â²), Khori Bennet

Subs not used: Christian Herrera, Garven Metusala, Dane Valenti, Griffin Price

Stats Summary: COS / MB

Shots: 17 / 4

Shots on Goal: 9 / 1

Saves: 0 / 5

Corner Kicks: 5 / 1

Fouls: 19 / 20

Possession: 55.4% / 44.6%

Misconduct Summary

COS: Isaiah Foster (caution) 27'

COS: Patrick Burner (caution) 52'

MB: Joel Garcia Jr. (caution) 21'

MB: Adrian Rebollar (caution) 25 ¬Â²

MB: Ilijah Paul (caution) 64'

MB: Jordan Stewart (caution) 64

MB: Ciaran Dalton (caution) 72'

MB: Eduardo Blancas (caution) 90'

Officials

Referee: Robert Vincze

Assistant Referee: Matt Trotter

Assistant Referee: Clarence Clark

Fourth Official: Max Alatorre







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