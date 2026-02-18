Brooklyn FC Signs Puerto Rico International Jaden Servania
Published on February 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2026 - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced that it has signed midfielder Jaden Servania, pending league and federation approval.
Servania, 24, joins Brooklyn FC after four seasons in the USL Championship and USL League One with North Carolina FC (NCFC), for whom he made more than 100 appearances across all competitions.
A product of the FC Dallas and Houston Dynamo youth academies, Servania began his pro career with Birmingham Legion FC in 2020, before joining NCFC ahead of the 2022 season. In 2023, he helped NCFC win the USL League One title ahead of the club's jump up to the USL Championship in 2024. Last season in Raleigh, he recorded 23 league appearances, 3 USL Cup appearances, and 2 U.S. Open Cup appearances. He finished the campaign with two goals.
On the international level, Servania has represented Puerto Rico at both the youth and senior levels, earning 6 senior caps since his debut in 2021. His most recent call-up came in October 2025 for a friendly versus Argentina.
Brooklyn FC men's inaugural match in the USL Championship is on Sunday, March 8, against Indy Eleven. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.
