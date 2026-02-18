New Mexico United Academy Las Vegas Mayor's Showcase Recap

Published on February 18, 2026

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United Academy wrapped up the Las Vegas Mayor's Showcase, finishing with two wins, one loss, and a draw. This weekend was highlighted by a dramatic late winner and a statement performance against one of England's rising clubs.

The Black & Yellow opened the tournament against Players SC out of Las Vegas, NV, and earned all three points in thrilling fashion. With the match winding down, Isaiah Vasquez produced a stunning play, dribbling past four defenders to set up Leo Bencomo inside the box for the game winner. The late goal secured a 1-0 victory and gave United momentum.

Later in the day, the Academy faced Macclesfield FC of England. Yes, the academy side of the senior side Macclesfield FC that recently stunned Premier League side Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. United was first to strike in this one, earning a penalty in the first half, with Eden Flores converting from the spot. Macclesfield responded early in the second half to even the match, and despite a hard-fought effort from both sides, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. United finished the opening day with four points, and in second place in its group.

United faced AC Grand Rapids of Michigan in the last game of group play. The Academy needed a win to earn a spot in the semifinals. Grand Rapids struck first in the opening half, putting United on the back foot early. The boys responded with composure and controlled much of the match, eventually finding an equalizer through Bencomo, assisted by Eden and Elehi Ortega. Later the Grand Rapids reclaimed the lead on a set piece, ultimately coming out on top.

The squad closed the tournament on a high note in the consolation match against Västra Together FC, a team from Sweden. Flores opened the scoring from the penalty spot, converting to give United the lead. The second goal came from a collective sequence, as the Black & Yellow combined effectively in the attacking third before Julian Esparza finished in front of goal. The performance was a strong response that reflected the group's character after a demanding stretch of games.

Academy player reactions:

"We are getting the challenges we need to grow as a team which is why we came. We came away with 4 points today so we're looking to get a huge 3 points tomorrow."

- Winston Starr

"We are very grateful to have the opportunity to come out and showcase the skill New Mexico brings. We showed resilience playing two games in one day, coming away with a win and a tie. We're all looking forward to the next game to provide even better results."

- Julian Esparza

"We're very grateful for the opportunity to come out to Vegas and show our talent to college scouts and other teams around the country. It's a blessing playing for the badge, and we're also here representing our community and showing that in New Mexico there's talent."

- Eden Flores

Academy Head Coach David Estrada reflected on the weekend by saying, "It's always good to travel as a group and experience opposition we will normally not face throughout the year. It was a physically demanding experience and the boys worked hard. There are plenty of takeaways that we can improve upon and will help us prepare for a few friendlies in the coming weeks. I always appreciate our boys' effort and professionalism."

Though the Academy fell short of the semifinals, the group gained valuable experience against quality opponents, showcased New Mexico's talent on a national and international stage, and continued building toward the future.







