San Antonio FC Defeats UIW 3-1 in Preseason Friendly

Published on February 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 18, 2026) - San Antonio FC picked up its first preseason win Wednesday, defeating University of the Incarnate Word 3-1.

San Antonio struck first, with academy product Leo Urrutia pouncing on a second-chance ball in the first minute of play for the early 1-0 lead. The Cardinals went on to even the score just before the halftime break.

Dmitrii Erofeev entered to start the second half and helped put the game away for SAFC, scoring his first two goals for the club to give San Antonio the 3-1 victory.

Scoring Summary:

SA: Leo Urrutia, 1-0

UIW: 1-1

SA: Dmitrii Erofeev, 2-1

SA: Dmitrii Erofeev, 3-1

Next Up:

San Antonio FC will host Houston Dynamo 2 at Toyota Field, in a preseason friendly open to season ticket members this Saturday, Feb. 21. The 2026 regular season presented by Toyota will open against Phoenix Rising FC Saturday, March 7 at Toyota Field. Tickets are on sale now at SanAntonioFC.com or on the SAFC app.

First Half Starting XI: Joey Batrouni, Emil Cuello, Danny Barbir, Tiago Suarez, Landry Walker, Angel Mercado, Trialist, Leo Urrutia, Cristian Parano, Christian Sorto, Santiago Patiño

Second Half Starting XI: Joey Batrouni (Trialist), Nelson Flores Blanco, Alexis Souahy, Danny Barbir (Alex Crognale), Tiago Suarez (Mitch Taintor), Landry Walker (Jorge Hernandez), Dmitrii Erofeev, Trialist (Mikey Maldonado), Leo Urrutia (Akeem Ward), Christian Sorto (Alex Greive), Santiago Patiño (Trialist)







