Game Date Changed for San Antonio FC International Friendly vs. Sv Darmstadt 98
Published on February 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC announced today the international friendly against club partner SV Darmstadt 98 originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 25 has been rescheduled due to changes in Darmstadt's league schedule.
The match will now be played Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. CT. All tickets issued for the March 25 game will be valid for the rescheduled date. Tickets can be purchased now through Ticketmaster.com. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.
Check out the San Antonio FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 20, 2026
- Game Date Changed for San Antonio FC International Friendly vs. Sv Darmstadt 98 - San Antonio FC
- John Berner Joins Battery's Goalkeeping Corps - Charleston Battery
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Antonio FC Stories
- Game Date Changed for San Antonio FC International Friendly vs. Sv Darmstadt 98
- San Antonio FC Defeats UIW 3-1 in Preseason Friendly
- San Antonio FC Signs Defender-Midfielder Emil Cuello
- San Antonio FC Announces 2026 Promotional Night Schedule
- San Antonio FC Falls to Houston Dynamo 2-0 in Preseason Friendly