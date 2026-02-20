Game Date Changed for San Antonio FC International Friendly vs. Sv Darmstadt 98

Published on February 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC announced today the international friendly against club partner SV Darmstadt 98 originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 25 has been rescheduled due to changes in Darmstadt's league schedule.

The match will now be played Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m. CT. All tickets issued for the March 25 game will be valid for the rescheduled date. Tickets can be purchased now through Ticketmaster.com. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.







