San Antonio FC Announces 2026 Promotional Night Schedule

Published on February 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC today announced the team's promotional schedule for the 2026 regular season, presented by Toyota. The lineup offers something for every fan, featuring match nights that celebrate community, spotlight important causes, and include unique activations, giveaways, themed merchandise and more.

San Antonio FC fans can secure their seats for the upcoming season now, with season ticket memberships and group tickets available for purchase at SanAntonioFC.com or by texting 210-444-5657. Single game tickets can be purchased exclusively through Ticketmaster.com.

The festivities kick off with a red out at the SAFC Home Opener on Saturday, March 7 against Phoenix Rising FC. The match, presented by Ricos, will feature the first of three firework nights of the season. Fans can purchase a special home opener ticket package to secure an exclusive T-shirt, which will be available for pickup at the match.

Several fan-favorite culture nights return in 2026, including Viva Night presented by bet365 on Saturday, April 11, celebrating the vibrant heritage of the Alamo City, and Lotería Night presented by Toyota on Saturday, Sept. 5, where fans will receive a unique lotería card to play and have the chance to win prizes throughout the game.

Fans can celebrate Bierfest with beer and pretzel specials as San Antonio welcomes German side SV Darmstadt to Toyota Field on Wednesday, March 25. Harry Potter Night is set for Saturday, Oct. 17, bringing a magical matchday experience to a night of soccer at Toyota Field.

The club will continue to recognize and champion important causes throughout the season with designated community-focused matchdays. SAFC will host Women's Empowerment Night, presented by Methodist Healthcare, on Saturday, March 21 and Pride Night on Saturday, May 23. The team will also honor our local military heroes for Military Appreciation Night presented by Toyota on Saturday, May 2 and those impacted by cancer on Kick Cancer Night on Saturday, April 25.

Families can bring their young ones out to Kids Day presented by H-E-B on Sunday, March 29 for discounted youth tickets and a day of family-friendly fun and Do Good Night: Christmas in July presented by Goodwill on Saturday, July 26, bringing the cheer of the holidays to the summer with an opportunity for fans to donate items to Goodwill.

New this year, the club will host Wrestling Night presented by 104.5 Latino Hits on Saturday, Sept. 26 and Margaritaville on Saturday, July 11 with unique summertime beverage options.

SAFC faithful will also be able to enjoy discounted food and drink specials on three different 3-2-1 Nights with $3 hot dogs, $2 dollar sodas and $1 dollar beers, presented by Michelob Ultra.

Other theme nights include Spurs Night, presented by Community First Health Plans, on Saturday, Aug. 16, College Night, presented by Alamo Colleges, on Saturday, Aug. 22 and Back to School Night on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel will close out the regular season schedule on Saturday, Oct. 24 with another post-match firework show.

Fans can download the 2026 SAFC promotional calendar here.

Full 2026 SAFC Promotional Schedule:

DATE OPPONENT THEME PRESENTED BY

March 7 Phoenix Rising FC Home Opener Ricos

March 21 New Mexico United Women's Empowerment Night Methodist Healthcare

March 25 SV Darmstadt 98 Bierfest

March 29 Lexington SC Kids Day H-E-B

April 11 Miami FC Viva Night bet365

April 25 Birmingham Legion FC Kick Cancer Night

May 2 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC Military Appreciation Night Toyota

May 23 Sacramento Republic Pride Night

July 4 Monterey Bay F.C. Independence Day

July 11 Chattanooga Red Wolves SC Margaritaville

July 18 Las Vegas Lights FC Do Good Night: Christmas in July Goodwill

August 1 Indy Eleven Back to School/Teacher Appreciation Night

August 15 El Paso Locomotive FC Spurs Night Community First Health Plans

August 22 Oakland Roots College Night Alamo Colleges

September 5 FC Tulsa Lotería Night Toyota

September 26 Tampa Bay Rowdies Wrestling Night 104.5 Latino Hits

October 17 New Mexico United Harry Potter Night

October 24 Orange County SC Fan Appreciation Night Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 9, 2026

San Antonio FC Announces 2026 Promotional Night Schedule - San Antonio FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.