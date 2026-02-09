LSC Reveals 2026 Promotions and Theme Night Schedule for USL Championship Matches
Published on February 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club unveiled its 2026 USL Championship promotional schedule and theme nights, combining fan favorites like $1.50 Beer Nights with new activations to celebrate soccer and the Lexington community.
$1.50 Beer Nights
The following dates will serve as $1.50 Beer Nights at Lexington SC Stadium.
Saturday, March 14
Saturday, April 11
Friday, May 8
Wednesday, July 15
Saturday, August 29
Saturday, October 3
For the first time in club history, LSC is offering a Beer & Boot Bundle, which includes match tickets plus a drink voucher to all six $1.50 Beer Night matches, as well as an exclusive 22-ounce soccer boot to sip in style. Get yours here.
The Commonwealth Cup, Presented by Republic Bank
Saturday, March 6 vs. Louisville City FC
LSC kicks off the season vs. its bitter rival from the west, LouCity. The primetime battle is the only USL Championship match of the evening - the perfect opportunity to show the soccer world that Kentucky is green.
Lex Wears Green + $1.50 Beer Night
Saturday, March 14 vs. Sacramento Republic FC
Kick off LSC Green Week (March 14-21)! All fans in attendance are encouraged to wear GREEN. 16-ounce Coors Light and Miller Lite are available for only $1.50.
Kids Day + $5 Wednesday
Wednesday, March 25 vs. Brooklyn FC
Catch the Lads in Green for only $5! Additionally, LSC Kids Club members can pick up their member packages and take part in special activations throughout the night!
Youth Soccer Day
Saturday, April 25 vs. Forward Madison (Prinx Tires USL Cup)
Youth athletes are invited to participate in a pre-match youth clinic hosted by Lexington SC! Participants will receive access to the pre-match clinic, a t-shirt and a ticket to the match. Youth soccer players are encouraged to wear their team jerseys to the match. Purchase tickets for the pre-match clinic here.
Teddy Bear Toss
Saturday, June 13 vs. San Antonio FC
Benefiting the Golisano Children's Hospital at UK, Teddy Bear Toss returns to Lexington SC Stadium! Fans will be encouraged to donate new stuffed animals during a halftime toss onto the field. All animals will be donated to the children's hospital after the match.
Kick It 3v3 + International Festival
Saturday, June 20 vs. Indy Eleven (Prinx Tires USL Cup)
LSC is celebrating the world's game with a 3v3 tournament before the match. Once gates open, an International Festival will take place featuring a vibrant celebration of cultures from around the world. Fans can learn more about Kick It 3v3 and register to play in the pre-match tournament here.
Pups at the Pitch + $1.50 Beer Night + $5 Wednesday
Wednesday, July 15 vs. New Mexico United
A must-attend event for dog lovers! Fans are invited to bring their furry friends to the match for a one-of-a-kind experience inside Lexington SC Stadium. 16-ounce Coors Light and Miller Lite are available for only $1.50. Catch the Lads in Green for only $5!
LSC Brewfest
Saturday, August 1 vs. Monterey Bay FC
Raise a glass at LSC Brewfest! Your matchday starts with a pre-match tasting experience featuring a lineup of craft brews before taking the party into the stands to cheer on LSC with a cold one (or two) in hand.
Dig Day, Presented by Kentucky 811
Saturday, August 8 vs. Phoenix Rising FC
Fans can cheer on the Greens, starting at just $8.11! Remember, call 8-1-1 before you dig.
Hometown Heroes Night, Presented by ARH
Saturday, August 22 vs. Las Vegas Lights FC
Lexington SC is honoring local military members and first responders with a night of recognition and celebration. Military members and First Responders can access a special discounted ticket here.
Vintage Market
Saturday, August 29 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
A fan favorite from 2025 is back! Shop the Kentucky Vintage Market to discover unique finds, throwback tees and one-of-a-kind pieces from local vendors.
Noche Latina
Saturday, September 19 vs. Orange County SC
Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month at Lexington SC Stadium with a night dedicated to celebrating Hispanic culture.
College Night + $1.50 Beer Night
Saturday, October 3 vs. El Paso Locomotive FC
Show your school spirit by wearing your favorite college sports gear as LSC hosts a night celebrating collegiate pride. 16-ounce Coors Light and 16-ounce Miller Lite are available for only $1.50.
Year of the Horse Season Finale
Friday, October 9 vs. FC Tulsa
Close out the season at the Year of the Horse Season Finale - a celebration of the entire season.
*Promos and theme nights are subject to change without notice.
