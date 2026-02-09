Tyson Espy Leads Defensive Shutout as U.S. U-17s Cruise to 10-0 Victory
Published on February 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC center back Tyson Espy delivered another commanding defensive performance for the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team, anchoring the back line in a 10-0 shutout of St. Kitts and Nevis on Saturday night in the Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers.
The 17-year-old defender showcased composure and maturity beyond his years, organizing the defense and helping limit the opposition to just one shot for the entire match. Espy's presence at the back was instrumental as the United States controlled proceedings from start to finish.
The U.S. dominated possession with 78 percent of the ball and outshot St. Kitts and Nevis 41-1, turning in a complete performance on both sides of the pitch while securing a second consecutive clean sheet in group play.
With the result, the United States sits atop Group E with six points and a +18 goal differential, ahead of the Dominican Republic, which defeated St. Vincent and the Grenadines 10-0 earlier in the day. The U.S. needs a draw or better in its final group match against the Dominican Republic on Tuesday, Feb. 10 (10 a.m. PT) to clinch qualification for the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar this fall.
Fans can watch Espy and the U.S. U-17 Men's National Team live in English on FS2 and the FOX Sports app, and in Spanish on Concacaf GO and the Concacaf YouTube channel.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 9, 2026
- Tyson Espy Leads Defensive Shutout as U.S. U-17s Cruise to 10-0 Victory - Orange County SC
- LSC Reveals 2026 Promotions and Theme Night Schedule for USL Championship Matches - Lexington SC
- Battery Add Former All-American Striker Alec Hughes to 2026 Roster - Charleston Battery
- USL Championship Single Match Tickets on Sale Now - Lexington SC
- San Antonio FC Announces 2026 Promotional Night Schedule - San Antonio FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- Tyson Espy Leads Defensive Shutout as U.S. U-17s Cruise to 10-0 Victory
- Tyson Espy Anchors U-17 USYNT in 8-0 Clean Sheet Win
- Orange County SC Signs Attacking Midfielder Marcelo Palomino
- Orange County SC Confirms an Agreement Has Been Reached to Transfer Pedro Guimaraes to Eintracht Frankfurt
- Orange County SC Announces Enhancements to Championship Soccer Stadium