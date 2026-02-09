USL Championship Single Match Tickets on Sale Now

Published on February 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Single match tickets for every 2026 Lexington SC USL Championship match are now on sale. Tickets to watch Lexington's only professional soccer club start at just $8 for weekday matches and $13 for weekends.

LSC opens the season with four consecutive matches at home, including the season opener against rivals Louisville City FC on March 6, presented by Republic Bank.

The opening slate of matches also includes contests vs. 2025 Western Conference runners-up Sacramento Republic FC, Brooklyn FC in its inaugural Championship campaign and a U.S. Open Cup clash with Flower City Union.

The best way to catch every minute of LSC action is still with an LSC ONE Membership, a season ticket to every men's match and the remaining six women's matches in 2026 at one unbeatable price.

For questions related to tickets, call a ticket representative at 859-201-3932 or email tickets@lexsporting.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.