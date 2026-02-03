San Antonio FC Signs Defender Danny Barbir

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed defender Danny Barbir, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Barbir brings extensive USL Championship experience to SAFC, having made 134 regular season league appearances across multiple clubs. He made his professional debut in the USL Championship with Whitecaps FC 2 in 2017 before spending time in Europe with Astra Giurgiu in Romania and SV Sandhausen in Germany. He returned stateside in 2020, spending two seasons in USL Championship with Sporting Kansas City II, where he scored four goals in 39 matches.

The 28-year-old went on to feature for Oakland Roots SC (2022-23), Indy Eleven (2024), Miami FC (2024) and, most recently, Lexington SC (2025). Over the course of his USL Championship career, Barbir has made 136 appearances and logged more than 10,000 minutes of competition between the regular season and playoffs.

Originally from Atlanta, Barbir spent the majority of his youth career abroad in England, first with powerhouse Manchester City before joining West Bromwich Albion in 2014. Internationally, he has represented the United States at various youth national team levels, including appearances with the U-15, U-17 and U-19 teams. In 2015, he earned two caps at the U-15 FIFA World Cup in Chile.

San Antonio FC training camp is currently underway prior to kicking off the 2026 USL Championship season at home, hosting Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 7. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.







