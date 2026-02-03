Detroit City FC Signs Veteran Defender Callum Montgomery

DETROIT - Detroit City FC announced the signing of defender Callum Montgomery to a one-year deal, with a club option for 2027. He spent the past three seasons with Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League. Montgomery will wear No. 4 for Le Rouge. The deal is pending league and federation approval.

Nanaimo, British Columbia, native Callum Montgomery spent the past three seasons with Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC. Across all competitions for the Calgary, Alberta, side, Montgomery made 68 appearances. He played a major role in one of the club's most significant victories, a 2-1 first-round CONCACAF Champions Cup win over Liga MX side Pumas UNAM. The win was Cavalry's first-ever victory over an international opponent. Montgomery scored one goal in the 2025 season, a header against Phillip Dos Santos' Valour FC in July. During his Cavalry career, he scored two goals and recorded one assist.

Before returning to his home country, Montgomery spent four seasons in MLS. The defender was selected fourth overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft by FC Dallas. Montgomery spent the 2019 season on loan with FC Dallas' USL League One side North Texas SC, playing in 22 matches and scoring three goals across 1,958 minutes. He was loaned to San Antonio FC prior to the start of the 2020 season. He made his debut for San Antonio on March 7, 2020, scoring his first goal in the same game. Montgomery made eight more appearances that season, scoring one additional goal.

After the 2020 season, Montgomery's MLS rights were traded to Minnesota United FC. He was loaned to USL Championship side San Diego Loyal SC for the 2021 season in June. In 18 matches for the Western Conference side, he scored one goal, an equalizer in a 2-1 road victory against Orange County SC. Montgomery made eight appearances for MLS Next Pro side Minnesota United FC 2 in 2022.

Montgomery played college soccer at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte beginning in 2015. During his first two seasons, he teamed up with new teammate and City Centurion Maxi Rodriguez. He scored his first collegiate goal on Oct. 20, 2015, against the Virginia Tech Hokies, and his season concluded with his selection to the Conference USA All-Freshman Team. He contributed to the 49ers winning the Conference USA regular-season title. In his senior year, he was named a First Team All-American, Conference USA Scholar-Athlete of the Year, Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-Conference USA, a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy and team MVP. Over four seasons, he scored 11 goals in 73 appearances for the 49ers.







