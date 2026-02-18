"Soccer over Here / Football over There" Documentary Series to Premiere on CBS Sports Network February 22

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Soccer Over Here / Football Over There, a new documentary series chronicling the unique football ownership journey of Kevin Nagle, owner of Sacramento Republic FC and Huddersfield Town, will debut on CBS Sports Network will debut beginning Sunday, February 22.

The 30-minute episodes will air on CBS Sports Network, with Episode 1 premiering on February 22, at 6:00 a.m. PT following EFL soccer and Episode 2 is scheduled for an initial airing in mid-April. Click here to view the trailer for Episode 1.

At its core, Soccer Over Here / Football Over There examines what it means to steward football clubs in two vastly different environments - the rising American soccer landscape and the deeply rooted traditions of the English game - and how leadership, culture, and community intersect across continents. The documentary is produced and directed by Josh Lewin, a San Diego-based documentarian known for character-driven storytelling and immersive sports narratives.

"From the moment I took over as Chairman at Huddersfield Town, I marveled at the similarities between Town and my home area of Sacramento, and our Republic team as well," said Republic FC Managing Partner and Huddersfield Town Owner Kevin Nagle. "Over the first two episodes of this documentary, I hope the supporters on both sides of the pond will enjoy how director Josh Lewin paints a picture of each club, and the journey to lift both to the heights they deserve. I take no greater joy than in spreading the word about both amazing communities to anyone who will listen."

"CBS Sports Network does a great job with its coverage of both the EFL and USL. My pitch to them was that there's one guy who's got a foot in both camps and on both continents, and that's Kevin Nagle," said Producer and Director Josh Lewin. "Exploring those two clubs, and how Kevin juggles his time and energy between them, is a fascinating dive. I'm thrilled that this project received an enthusiastic green light."

Episode 1 focuses on Sacramento Republic FC, exploring why the club has become such a meaningful institution within the city it represents. The episode highlights Sacramento's identity, its passionate supporter culture, and the vision for Republic FC as a community-driven club with national ambitions. The story establishes Sacramento as both a soccer city and the foundation of Nagle's broader football philosophy.

Episode 2 expands the narrative overseas, following Nagle's ownership of Huddersfield Town, one of the English Football League's storied clubs. The episode draws direct comparisons between Sacramento and Huddersfield, examining how leadership, culture, supporter expectations, and competitive pressures differ - and intersect - across continents. Together, the two episodes tell a connected story about modern football ownership, responsibility, and ambition in a global game.

The series continues CBS Sports Network's commitment to soccer-focused "shoulder programming" in support of its USL and EFL coverage. Previous CBS Sports Network documentary titles include Five Dollar Derby, Cambridge: A Club United, Matchday: Charlton, and USL Excursions: Lexington.

Additional airings of both episodes will be announced, with Episode 2 expected to premiere in April.







