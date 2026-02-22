New Mexico United Win 2-0 against Colorado Rapids 2 in Home Preseason Match

Published on February 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - - New Mexico United continued preseason action with a 2-0 victory over Colorado Rapids 2, delivering a sharp and disciplined performance as preparations for the 2026 season continue.

The Black & Yellow wasted no time setting the tone. In the eighth minute, winger Dayonn Harris reacted to a rebound inside the box, burying it home to give United the early advantage. From there, things settled down a bit, and United held onto their 1-0 advantage going into the break.

United struck again shortly into the second half when in the 50th minute, Greg Hurst doubled the lead, slotting one off an assist from Harris. The connection highlighted the attacking chemistry developing within the team as the 2026 USL Championship season opener nears.

Colorado Rapids 2 pushed for a comeback, creating several chances in the final half hour. However, United's backline remained composed, turning away each opportunity to earn the clean sheet.

The final whistle sounded, giving a 2-0 win for New Mexico United, in front of over 500 spectators at Santa Ana Soccer Complex.

What's Next:

The Black & Yellow continue their home preseason campaign at the First Financial Training Center with a double header on March 7. United will kick off against University of Las Vegas at 12 PM, and again against West Texas A&M at 2 PM.







