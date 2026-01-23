Sporting JAX Adds Three Former Teammates

Published on January 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville announced the addition of three new players to its inaugural USL Championship roster, signing Jake McGuire, Ahmad Al-Qaq (pronounced al-coc) and Adam Luckhurst, pending league and federation approval.

The trio brings preexisting chemistry to their new club, having all played previously with North Carolina FC of the USL Championship. This experience extends through all segments of the pitch, all the way from the net to the attacking end. The club will open its home schedule with a preseason match against Charleston Battery at Hodges Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m., followed by its inaugural home opener against Hartford Athletic on Saturday, March 7 at 3 p.m.

"This is yet another exciting group of additions to a squad that I look forward to leading," said Head Coach Liam Fox. "Some built-in chemistry is especially helpful for a new club, so I'm excited to see how they gel."

The Sporting JAX roster solidifies with the addition of a North Carolina netminder. Jake McGuire has seven years of USL experience, and is no stranger to shutouts. At the University of Tulsa, McGuire came in as the No. 22-ranked recruit by Top Drawer Soccer with many eyes on him, and his next four years only proved to attract more attention. At Tulsa, he built up many accolades, and ended his career as the program's leader in shutout's (17), minutes (6,360), and games (67).

McGuire was selected as the 30th overall pick by the Houston Dynamo in the 2017 MLS Super Draft, and moved around the soccer world before landing with North Carolina FC. While in Cary, he acted as their starting keeper in 2021 where he made 74 saves over 21 games, while collecting seven clean sheets. With McGuire in net, Sporting JAX can expect to see quite a few shutouts in their future.

"Having played in the USL Championship for some time, it's neat to see new clubs form and join the fray," said McGuire. "Being part of one is an exciting journey and I believe that we can be competitive early on."

Another North Carolina native joins the Sporting JAX squad in Ahmad Al-Qaq. While attending high school in Greensboro, Al-Qaq played club soccer for NC Fusion Academy where he finished his prep career with 28 goals and 43 assists. During his collegiate career at the University of North Carolina, he tallied 6 goals and 5 assists before being claimed as a free agent by North Carolina FC in February 2025.

Al-Qaq has been noted as a versatile player who can adapt between multiple positions which makes him a strong addition to the Sporting JAX midfield.

"This is an opportunity that excites me for many reasons," said Al-Qaq. "I hope to contribute offensively and get this team going right out of the gate."

Fresh out of college, and only one season into his professional career, Adam Luckhurst adds another young mind to the Sporting JAX roster. His collegiate career during his time at Davidson College, the University of South Carolina and Duke University resulted in 25 goals, 8 assists, and over 4,000 minutes recorded on the pitch. He was named to the Second Team All-ACC and United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-South Region in 2024, and was named to the Sun Belt All-Conference Second Team during his time as team captain for South Carolina in 2023.

Adding Luckhurst to the mix will bring Sporting JAX a young and coachable player that can grow with the team.

"Joining a new team inherently brings about some uncertainty as a player," said Luckhurst. "Being able to join with two former teammates of mine certainly helps, and I'm thrilled to meet the others and get the season underway."

Sporting JAX will continue to announce additional roster moves in the coming weeks as the club builds toward its inaugural USL Championship campaign.

Fans can find upcoming match details and ticket information at sportingjax.com/tickets, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @Sporting_JAX across all social platforms.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 23, 2026

Sporting JAX Adds Three Former Teammates - Sporting Club Jacksonville

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.