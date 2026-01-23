Birmingham Legion FC Sign Bryce Washington for 2026 USL Championship Season

Birmingham Legion FC have announced the signing of Bryce Washington ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, adding a proven and composed presence to the club's defensive unit.

Washington joins the Black and Gold at 27 years old with extensive experience in the USL Championship and a reputation as a reliable, modern center back. Known for his physicality, intelligence, and calmness in possession, he brings a profile built for the demands of the league.

During the 2024 season with North Carolina FC, Washington appeared in 29 matches, winning 84 duels and 40 aerial duels while completing an outstanding 91.48 percent pass accuracy. Those numbers reflect a defender who consistently wins his battles, controls his area, and helps dictate play from the back in a league where physical contests and aerial pressure are constant.

Originally from Atlanta, GA, Washington's professional career includes time as a Homegrown Player with Atlanta United, followed by key roles with Atlanta United 2, Loudoun United, and North Carolina FC. Across those stops, he has built a reputation for consistency, leadership, and dependability in high-pressure environments.

Washington expressed his excitement about joining Birmingham Legion FC, citing the club's ambition, identity, and connection to the city as key factors in his decision.

With his durability, dominance in duels, aerial strength, and comfort in possession, Bryce Washington arrives in Birmingham ready to play a key role in anchoring the Legion back line for the 2026 season.







