Brooklyn FC Signs Goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich on Loan from Minnesota United FC

Published on February 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced that it has signed goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich on loan from Major League Soccer side Minnesota United FC, pending league and federation approval.

Rizvanovich, 18, joins Brooklyn FC after spending the 2025 season with Minnesota United's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, MNUFC2, where he established himself as a reliable presence in net. Across 17 appearances in the 2025 regular season and playoffs, he recorded three clean sheets and logged the club's first-ever postseason shutout.

Internationally, Rizvanovich has represented the United States at the U-18 and U-19 levels, earning six combined caps. In 2025, he was a key member of the U.S. U-18 squad coached by current Brooklyn FC Head Coach Marlon Leblanc that won the UEFA Friendship Cup in Switzerland, making critical penalty-kick saves to help secure the trophy.

"Kayne is a young goalkeeper with strong fundamentals and a calm presence," said LeBlanc. "He's been in a professional environment, handled meaningful minutes, and shown he can rise to the moment. We're looking forward to continuing his development and adding competition to our goalkeeping group."

A native of Chicago, Rizvanovich previously developed within the Minnesota United, FC Cincinnati, and Chicago FC United academies before signing a first-team Homegrown contract with Minnesota United in January 2026.

Brooklyn FC men's inaugural match in the USL Championship is on Sunday, March 8, against Indy Eleven. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.







