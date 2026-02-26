Rowdies Transfer Alex Mendez to El Paso
Published on February 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has reached an agreement to transfer midfielder Alex Mendez to El Paso Locomotive FC, pending league and federation approval. The Rowdies will retain a sell-on clause for Mendez as part of the transfer.
Mendez joined the Rowdies in September of last year. The California native made eight appearances for the club over the last two months of the season, recording one goal and three assists in that time.
