Brooklyn FC and Threes Brewing Launch "Golden Goal" Beer Celebrating Soccer in Brooklyn Ahead of Men's Inaugural Season

Published on February 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

There's nothing like the taste of victory. Especially when it's in a beer can.

Which is why today, we are thrilled to announce the release of "Golden Goal" beer in partnership with award-winning Brooklyn-based Threes Brewing. The beer was officially released on Friday night at a fan event at Threes Brewing's Gowanus outpost.

"As Brooklyn's professional soccer club, we always want to support people who make our borough special. And what's more special than a delicious beer crafted right here in Brooklyn?" said Brooklyn FC Director of Partnerships Jamie Terrell. "We're excited to partner with Threes Brewing on 'Golden Goal.' We can't wait for our fans to enjoy the taste of victory at the stadium, at Threes, and at local bars around Brooklyn."

A Perfect Beer for Watching Soccer

Packaged in Brooklyn FC-branded cans featuring iconic elements of Brooklyn's skyline, Golden Goal is brewed to bring people together. Whether with 7,000 fans in a stadium or a neighbor on a barstool, Brooklyn's at its best in good company. Bright, crisp, and highly drinkable, this light lager delivers refreshing lime notes and a clean finish. It's an easy-crushing beer built for the full 90 and beyond.

"Brooklyn is a place where the community comes together around the things it loves, and we're proud to partner with Brooklyn FC as the club writes a new chapter in Brooklyn's soccer story," said Zach Smith, VP of Hospitality at Threes Brewing. "Golden Goal was brewed as a versatile, welcoming beer for fans to share wherever they gather."

Available around Brooklyn

In addition to being available at all Threes Brewing locations, including in Gowanus and in Greenpoint, "Golden Goal" is available at the following Brooklyn establishments:

The Highbury Pub (Ditmas Park)

Black Horse Pub (South Slope)

Paddy's (Park Slope)

Brooklyn FC men's inaugural match in the USL Championship is on Sunday, March 8, against Indy Eleven. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.

Brooklyn FC women's home opener for the spring season is Saturday, March 7, against DC Power FC. Kick off is at 2:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.







