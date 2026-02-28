Phoenix Rising Closes Preseason with 5-0 Victory over Spokane Velocity FC

February 27, 2026

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising concluded its 2026 preseason with a 5-0 win over Spokane Velocity FC on February 27 at Phoenix Rising Stadium. Charlie Dennis netted a brace, while Hope Avayevu, Ihsan Sacko and Jean-Éric Moursou found the back of the net as Rising's attack clicked on all cylinders against the USL League One side.

"I'm very proud of the boys and the work they put in," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "I'm proud of the intensity we played with, the desire and for all the accountability toward ourselves."

Up against a Spokane side that made the USL League One championship match in each of the last two seasons, Rising had no issues finding the back of the net. Avayevu kicked off the scoring in the 12th minute with an individual effort before Sacko doubled the lead with a curling effort from inside the box.

In the second half, Dennis extended Rising's lead and Moursou doubled it after a multi-pass, build-up sequence ended in cross to the right foot of the Cameroonian midfielder. Notably, the goal marked Moursou's first as a Rising player.

"(Moursou) can be a very good player," Kah said. "We're very pleased with what we have seen but also know he can be better. He himself wants to get better, he's a perfectionist and is walking through that. He's going to be a very good player in this league and hopefully beyond."

Friday concluded Rising's six-match preseason, which opened against Vancouver FC on January 24 and included a road match against Charlotte FC at the Coachella Valley Invitational. Now entering a second season under Kah and his coaching staff, that consistency has helped Rising find its stride early on.

"We are all in a whole different place," Kah said. "On the sporting side with Brandon (McCarthy) and the scouting department we have done a great job identifying players that are going to suit us early on. But it has also helped having returners back. We have 15 returners, which helps us keep that foundation and grow it. We are very happy with that."

Rising next hits the road to open the 2026 USL Championship regular season against San Antonio FC at 6:30 p.m. (MST) on Saturday, March 7, at Toyota Field. After that, it returns home to open its 17-match regular-season slate at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

Goal-Scoring Plays

PHX - Hope Avayevu, 12th minute: Dribbling into the box from midfield, midfielder Hope Avayevu weaved through defenders down the left into the box before unleashing a left-footed shot that found the inside of the near post.

PHX - Ihsan Sacko, 38th minute: After receiving the ball at the top of the box, forward Ihsan Sacko took a touch before placing a right-footed curling shot into the top right corner of the net.

PHX - Charlie Dennis, 63rd minute: From the left channel, forward Charlie Dennis dribbled in a struck a left-footed effort that found the back of the net.

PHX - Jean-Éric Moursou, 72nd minute: A multi-pass build-up ended at the feet of midfielder Jean-Éric Moursou, who used his right foot to slide a low cross into the bottom right corner of the net.

PHX - Charlie Dennis, 85th minute: A hard shot taken inside the box rebounded into the path of Dennis who struck the ball into the back of the net.

Phoenix Rising vs Spokane Velocity FC

February 27, 2026 - Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, AZ)

Goals by Half 1 2 FT

Phoenix Rising 2 3 5

Spokane Velocity FC 0 0 0

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

