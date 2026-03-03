GK Sheridan Signs Hounds Deal

Goalkeeper Mike Sheridan with Philadelphia Union II

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has signed goalkeeper Mike Sheridan to a contract for the upcoming season with a club option for 2027. The deal is pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

Sheridan, 24, spent the past two seasons with Philadelphia Union II, where he made 12 appearances and recorded a pair of clean sheets for the MLS Next Pro team after making his professional debut in March 2024.

"Mike came highly recommended by trusted sources, and he impressed us with his performances during preseason. He'll be an excellent addition to our goalkeeping group this season," Sporting Director Dan Visser said.

Sheridan began his college career at Saint Joseph's College (Maine), where he was named the 2022 Great Northeast Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Year after allowing only 14 goals in 19 games with five shutouts and sharing another three combined clean sheets.

A native of the Philadelphia suburb of Folsom, Pa., Sheridan transferred close to home for his final college season in 2023 at Villanova, where he was a teammate of Hounds midfielder Jorge Garcia.

The Hounds kick off their regular season this Saturday, March 7, when they travel to face the Charleston Battery in a 6 p.m. kickoff in South Carolina.

