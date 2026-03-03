Longfellow Fields Opens New Mini-Soccer Pitches in North Oakland in Partnership with the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation

OAKLAND, CA - A new dual mini-soccer pitch at Longfellow Fields is officially opening on Wednesday, March 4th at 3pm, bringing expanded access to safe, high-quality play space for youth and adults in Oakland. The Project was led by North Oakland resident and Longfellow Fields founder Paulo Esperon and received funding from the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation through support from the PG&E Corporation Foundation and McGuire & Hester Foundation.

"We built Longfellow Fields with the dream of creating a healthy place for the neighborhood, somewhere kids and adults could play, and something neighbors would feel proud to show visitors," said Longfellow Fields founder Paolo Esperon. "It's a long-term commitment to our neighborhood. We believe if you want to make a big impact, start with your own block."

The new pitches, located at 3884 Martin Luther King Jr Way, feature turf from the Oakland Roots former field, new goals, fencing, lighting and sidewalks. The two fields sit below the vibrant, 65-foot Oakland Roots and Soul mural unveiled last year, produced by a team of local artists including Hungry Ghost Productions made up of David Burke, Pancho Pescador and Joevic Yeban in collaboration with Kalani Cecaci and Tre Sorensen.

Built in a formerly under-utilized underdeveloped lot, Longfellow Fields will host youth clinics, community events and after-school programming in partnership with local organizations due to the partnership with the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation.

"This project reflects what's possible when partners like PG&E and McGuire & Hester's Foundations come together to strengthen the communities it serves," said ORASF Board Chair Rich Ames. "Longfellow Fields is more than a place to play - it's a gathering space promoting health, connection and opportunity."

"We're honored to help create access to safe, high-quality community spaces for everyone to build connections," said Stephanie Isaacson, PG&E Senior Director of Community Relations and Executive Director of The PG&E Corporation Foundation. "This amazing community-led project is an example of what's possible when people and organizations come together to invest in Oakland to build resilient neighborhoods."

On-going free programming will be available through Street Soccer USA, an Oakland Roots and Soul Purpose Partner who provide an alternative model of youth soccer in the United States for the 11m youth living at or below the poverty line with a focus on social impact. Mondays will be Community Club play from 4-7pm led by Street Soccer USA.

The media is invited to the unveiling event on Wednesday, March 4 at 3pm featuring Paulo, local youth players, community leaders and representatives from all three partner organizations, celebrating a shared investment in Oakland's future - one pitch at a time.

Speakers include:

Zac Unger - District 1 Councilmember

Paulo Esperon - Longfellow Fields Founder

Stephanie Isaacson - PG&E Senior Director of Community Relations & Executive Director, PG&E Corporation Foundation

Bruce Daseking - McGuire & Hester Foundation Trustee

Rich Ames - The Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation Board Chair







