Leaders from Airbnb and Anthem Blue Cross Join the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation in Unveiling Refurbished Mini-Soccer Pitch at Lincoln Square Park

OAKLAND, CA - Today, Airbnb, Anthem Blue Cross, the Oakland Roots and the Soul Foundation unveiled a newly refurbished mini-soccer pitch at Lincoln Square Park, creating a vibrant, safe, and accessible space for youth and families in the heart of Oakland's Chinatown neighborhood.

During the event, representatives from the city of Oakland, the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation, Anthem Blue Cross and Airbnb delivered remarks on the importance of investing in community wellness, youth development and equitable access in the City of Oakland. Following remarks, Oakland Roots players led local youth soccer players in a clinic on the new field. Oakland Roots also released its new 2026 kits for the very first time.

The revitalized pitch features brand-new turf, refreshed field markings and enhanced safety improvements-transforming a well-loved community space into a high-quality playing surface designed to inspire the next generation of players. The project reflects a shared commitment among the partners to invest in community wellness, youth development and equitable access.

"Lincoln Square Park is a central and vital gathering place for residents of downtown Oakland and Chinatown," said Rich Ames, Board Chair of the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation. "This refurbishment ensures that young people have a safe and welcoming space to play, build confidence, and connect through the game."

The Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation will also support future programming on the pitch, including youth clinics, community play days and culturally inclusive events reflecting the vibrancy of the surrounding neighborhood.

The new pitch was made possible through contributions from Airbnb, Anthem Blue Cross and the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation. Airbnb's investment in Oakland is part of its $5 million dollar FIFA Host City Impact Program supporting host cities across the US, Canada, and Mexico leading up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Anthem Blue Cross has long supported Roots not only as a front-of-jersey sponsor, but as a committed, year-round community partner. Anthem collaborates with Roots in the Oakland community, working to improve access to care, advance health equity, and support the well-being of residents year-round.

"In just a few months, Oakland will welcome visitors for the biggest soccer event in the world. Through our FIFA Host City Impact Program, we are proud to support meaningful projects like this that strengthen host cities and leave a lasting impact for communities," said Danny Baldocchi, Airbnb Public Policy Lead for the Bay Area.

"Anthem Blue Cross is proud to invest in Oakland and continue partnering with the Oakland Roots and Airbnb to help create safe, active spaces for local youth and families," said Matt McCormick, Strategic Account Executive at Anthem Blue Cross. "This refurbished pitch reflects our shared belief that sport drives health, connection and opportunity, on and off the field, and represents a lasting investment in Oakland's future."







