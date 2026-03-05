Indy Eleven Partners with LGSC Through Club Affiliate Program

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven welcomes new partner Lawrenceburg Greendale Soccer Club (LGSC) to its Club Affiliate Program. LGSC provides recreational and competitive soccer opportunities in Southeast Indiana for boys and girls teams age 3-18.

"We're thrilled to continue growing our Club Affiliate Program with the addition of LGSC," said Indy Eleven CEO Greg Stremlaw. "With their goal of growing soccer within the community, we're here to support their efforts and assist with the resources necessary for youth participants to experience all the sport has to offer."

"LGSC is excited for the opportunity to partner with Indiana's premier professional soccer team, Indy Eleven," said LGSC President Anthony Kahny. "This partnership will enable LGSC to expand training and engagement opportunities for our 500+ players as well as support Indy Eleven in the Southeast Indiana marketplace. We believe this mutually beneficial relationship will help us 'grow the game' throughout Indiana."

Indiana's Team is proud to have founded and managed the Indy Eleven Club Affiliate Program, a grass roots initiative growing accessibility to the sport across Indiana by supporting recreational soccer programs at partnering youth soccer clubs.

This program, presented by Allegion and Ford, is designed to support more than 18,000 rec-level players from programs across the Hoosier State and beyond. The 24 Indy Eleven Club Affiliate Program members are listed below.

The initiative helps provide clubs with tickets for every registered member to an Indy Eleven match, technical coaching expertise from Indy Eleven Technical Staff and Youth Development Program, access to educational resources for players, coaches and referees, player appearances, discounted tickets for family and friends, club camps partnered with Indy Eleven and more. Each registered recreational player will represent Indiana's Team by wearing variations of Indy Eleven jerseys at their respective clubs.

As part of this partnership, Indy Eleven players may attend training sessions, while Club Affiliate players and their families can take part in community events and Indy Eleven gameday experiences at Carroll Stadium.

