United Soccer League Announces Expanded Partnership with Ticketing Provider vivenu

Published on March 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) is expanding its partnership with vivenu, naming the company an Official Ticketing Partner to support clubs across its professional league ecosystem, including the planned USL Premier, the Gainbridge Super League, USL Championship, and USL League One, with a future-ready and unified ticketing infrastructure.

USL's partnership with vivenu began in 2024 with its pre-professional leagues and has grown to support close to 70 clubs across the USL landscape. Recent transitions by organizations such as AC Boise, Portland Hearts of Pine, Miami FC, Charlotte Independence, and Carolina Ascent FC signal a broader league-wide shift toward data sovereignty and full control of the fan journey.

"Making the ticketing process simple and seamless is essential for our clubs to deliver a positive fan experience," said Josh Keller, USL EVP of Corporate Development. "vivenu provides our clubs with customized and tailored ticketing solutions that reflect their unique brands while gaining meaningful insights into their fans' journeys. We're excited to grow our partnership with vivenu and bring its unified platform to clubs across the USL ecosystem."

With the 2026 World Cup set to accelerate soccer's growth across North America, the USL is reinforcing its role as a community anchor while expanding its professional presence through long-term infrastructure investment. Multiple franchises are currently planning or constructing soccer-specific stadiums, reflecting the league's commitment to sustainable growth at the local level. Additional milestones include the recent announcement of the forthcoming USL Premier, a Division One men's professional league, and strategic partnerships with platforms like SportsEngine and Peacock, further positioning the league as a key driver of professional soccer's expansion in the United States.

Across the country, venues and surrounding districts are evolving into year-round destinations that connect sport, entertainment, and local communities. Through this partnership, vivenu is able to support the league in this next chapter, ensuring ticketing remains reliable at scale and enabling clubs to convert rising demand into stronger fan experiences while retaining full control over their data and operations.

"The USL is building a blueprint for the future of community-anchored sports in America," said Travis Smith, Regional Vice President for Sports and College Partnerships at vivenu. "With scalable infrastructure, USL clubs can transform ticketing into a strategic business asset. We are proud to support the league and its clubs in elevating fan experiences and unlocking growth across their ecosystem."

That long-term perspective is echoed across vivenu's leadership. "I've had the privilege of watching this collaboration take shape over time, and what stands out most is the USL's commitment to building something that lasts, for clubs, communities, and the sport itself," said Keal Blache, VP of Global Partnerships & Strategy at vivenu.

Through a flexible, high-performance ticketing environment, vivenu helps connect insights across the league's network, allowing participating clubs to learn from one another and replicate successful strategies in different markets.







