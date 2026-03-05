Detroit City FC Secures Two National Broadcasts, Ruhl and Kreger to Return to the Booth for 2026
Published on March 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC News Release
DETROIT - The United Soccer League (USL) today announced the national television broadcast schedule for the 2026 USL Championship season. Detroit City FC will be featured in two nationally televised regular-season home matches from Keyworth Stadium, airing on CBS Sports Network and ESPN2.
The full list of national broadcasts featuring Le Rouge this season is as follows:
May 2 - Detroit City FC vs. Louisville City FC, 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, Michigan
July 25 - Detroit City FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, Michigan
The May 2 matchup against Louisville City FC has been moved to a 6 p.m. ET kickoff, up from the originally announced time, to accommodate the CBS Sports Network national broadcast window. The game will showcase one of the USL Championship's most distinctive atmospheres as two of the league's most recognizable clubs meet at Keyworth.
Later in the summer, Le Rouge will return to the national stage July 25 when they host Las Vegas Lights FC on ESPN2, bringing Detroit City FC's renowned matchday experience to a nationwide audience again. Supporters are encouraged to secure tickets early for both games, with demand expected to be high for these marquee home dates.
Detroit City FC is also pleased to confirm that Neal Ruhl and John Kreger will once again return to the booth as the voices of Le Rouge for home matches during the 2026 campaign.
Purchase a 2026 season ticket to secure your spot in the crowd for Detroit City FC's nationally televised home matches. Season tickets cover all USL Championship and USL W League home games at Keyworth Stadium. Visit detcityfc.com/tickets for more information.
For more information about Detroit City FC, visit detcityfc.com and follow @DetroitCityFC on X, Facebook, and @detroitcityfootballclub on Instagram.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 5, 2026
- Lexington SC Signs 17-Year-Old Goalkeeper Garrett Addams to Academy Contract - Lexington SC
- Roots Open 2026 Regular Season on the Road Versus Rivals Monterey Bay FC - Oakland Roots SC
- Sporting JAX Announces Match Themes for Inaugural USL Championship Season - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Preview: Hounds at Charleston Battery - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Phoenix Rising Announces 2026 Broadcast Schedule - Phoenix Rising FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Hosts Louisville City FC to Kick off 2026 Season - Lexington SC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. FC Tulsa - Sacramento Republic FC
- How to Watch the Battery in 2026 on National TV, Local Channels, Streaming and More - Charleston Battery
- Detroit City FC Secures Two National Broadcasts, Ruhl and Kreger to Return to the Booth for 2026 - Detroit City FC
- CBS Contest Highlights Hounds' 2026 TV Schedule - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rhode Island FC Announces TV Broadcast Schedule for 2026 Season - Rhode Island FC
- Two Indy Eleven Matches on National TV - Indy Eleven
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Jimmy Farkarlun - El Paso Locomotive FC
- New Mexico United Launches 2026 Home Jersey: The Mural Kit - New Mexico United
- Rowdies Announce Tampa Bay 44 as Local Broadcast Home for 2026 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Indy Eleven Partners with LGSC Through Club Affiliate Program - Indy Eleven
- What to Watch for in LouCity's Commonwealth Cup Opener - Louisville City FC
- United Soccer League Announces Expanded Partnership with Ticketing Provider vivenu - USL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Detroit City FC Stories
- Detroit City FC Secures Two National Broadcasts, Ruhl and Kreger to Return to the Booth for 2026
- DCFC Signs Forward Preston Tabort Etaka for the 2026 Season
- Detroit City FC Signs Nigerian International Chisom Egbuchulam for 2026 Season
- Detroit City FC Sets New Season Ticket Member Record
- DCFC Re-Signs Midfielder Bilal Obeid to USL Academy Contract for 2026 Season