Detroit City FC Secures Two National Broadcasts, Ruhl and Kreger to Return to the Booth for 2026

Published on March 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - The United Soccer League (USL) today announced the national television broadcast schedule for the 2026 USL Championship season. Detroit City FC will be featured in two nationally televised regular-season home matches from Keyworth Stadium, airing on CBS Sports Network and ESPN2.

The full list of national broadcasts featuring Le Rouge this season is as follows:

May 2 - Detroit City FC vs. Louisville City FC, 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network, Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, Michigan

July 25 - Detroit City FC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Keyworth Stadium, Hamtramck, Michigan

The May 2 matchup against Louisville City FC has been moved to a 6 p.m. ET kickoff, up from the originally announced time, to accommodate the CBS Sports Network national broadcast window. The game will showcase one of the USL Championship's most distinctive atmospheres as two of the league's most recognizable clubs meet at Keyworth.

Later in the summer, Le Rouge will return to the national stage July 25 when they host Las Vegas Lights FC on ESPN2, bringing Detroit City FC's renowned matchday experience to a nationwide audience again. Supporters are encouraged to secure tickets early for both games, with demand expected to be high for these marquee home dates.

Detroit City FC is also pleased to confirm that Neal Ruhl and John Kreger will once again return to the booth as the voices of Le Rouge for home matches during the 2026 campaign.

