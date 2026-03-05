Lexington SC Signs 17-Year-Old Goalkeeper Garrett Addams to Academy Contract
Published on March 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced Thursday the signing of goalkeeper Garrett Addams to an academy contract with its USL Championship squad, pending league and federation approval.
The move allows Addams to train and compete with the first team, as well as feature for the USL-C squad on matchdays, without forfeiting his NCAA eligibility.
"I'm humbled to be a part of this team and I'm looking forward to the upcoming season," said Addams. "It's going to be a great year, and I am truly excited for what the future holds."
Addams joined Lexington's U-20 Academy team late in the 2025 season, making a handful of appearances in friendlies before playing every minute in the Academy Finals. In the Finals, Addams logged 23 saves, one clean sheet and one assist as LSC finished third in the tournament.
The 17-year-old has trained with LSC's first team throughout the preseason and joined the group for its 2-1 victory over Nashville SC Feb. 14.
"Garrett made an immediate impression on the first team coaching staff and players in preseason," said Steve Cooke, LSC's youth technical director. "He has shown that he's a very good goalkeeper, but as importantly, he has displayed the right character traits to enhance the professional training environment."
Addams' youth career spans stints with Kings Hammer FC in Kentucky, Tampa Bay United and Jacksonville Armada. He also spent time with Bayern Munich's U-17 Global Academy team, playing up as a 15-year-old.
The goalkeeper joins Andrew Caborn as members of Lexington's U-20 Academy squad that have inked contracts with the club.
