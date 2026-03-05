Two Indy Eleven Matches on National TV

TAMPA, Fla. - The USL Championship and League One announced their 2026 National Broadcast Schedule with a combined 35 games in the Championship, League One and Prinx Tires USL Cup set to feature on the CBS Television Network & Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, and ESPN2 over the nine-month season.

Coverage of the USL Championship, League One and Prinx Tires USL Cup will also feature on ESPN Select - previously known as ESPN+ - and CBS Sports Golazo Network, CBS Sports' free 24/7 soccer streaming channel available on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App and Pluto TV.

The campaign will conclude with the 2026 USL Championship Final on the CBS Television Network on Saturday, November 21 at 12 p.m. ET.

For the first time in its short history, the Prinx Tires USL Cup Final will be featured in a national broadcast, with ESPN2 set to air the culmination of the season-long competition that brings together every club in the USL Championship and League One on Sunday, October 4 at 3 p.m. ET.

Indy Eleven's July 31 USL Championship match at San Antonio FC at 9 p.m. ET will air on CBS Sports Network. The Boys in Blue's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup first round match on Tue. March 17 at 8 pm indoors at the Community Health Network Events Center on the Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus will air on Paramount +.

CBS Sports Golazo Network and ESPN+ will continue to provide full-season coverage of the USL Championship and League One, with Sunday's Indy Eleven 2026 opener at expansion side Brooklyn FC at 3 p.m airing on ESPN+.

Local broadcasts for the Boys in Blue will be announced prior to the home opener on Sat. Mar. 21 vs. Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC.Ã¯Â»Â¿







