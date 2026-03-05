Sporting JAX Announces Match Themes for Inaugural USL Championship Season
Published on March 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release
Sporting Club Jacksonville announced the full lineup of match themes for their inaugural season in the USL Championship, kicking off on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Things get started on March 7 as Sporting JAX plays its first USL Championship regular season match against Hartford Athletic. Festivities include a pre-match meet and greet with Jaguars legend and Sporting JAX co-owner Fred Taylor, a commemorative rally towel giveaway, firework show, a halftime show from rising Country star Madison Hughes and $1 beers.
A full list of each 2026 home match accompanying themes can be found below:
2026 Inaugural Season Home Match Schedule
Saturday, Mar. 7: Sporting JAX vs. Hartford Athletic - Inaugural Match
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
A night celebrating the team's debut in the USL Championship, featuring fan giveaways, and a halftime concert with up-and-coming country artist Madison Hughes.
Wednesday, March 25: Sporting JAX vs. Miami FC - Business Night
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Head to Hodges Stadium after work to enjoy the match with your colleagues, all while enjoying $1 beers.
Saturday, April 4: Sporting JAX vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - High School Soccer Double-Header
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. (Men's) and 2:00 p.m. (Women's)
Showcasing the talent and passion of high school soccer programs throughout the First Coast. This match follows the afternoon's Gainbridge Super League match in an exciting double-header.
Saturday, April 25: Sporting JAX vs. Miami FC - Faith & Family Double-Header
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. (Men's) and 2:00 p.m. (Women's)
A day full of fellowship, shared values and uplifting community moments. This match follows the afternoon's Gainbridge Super League match in an exciting double-header.
Wednesday, May 27: Sporting JAX vs. San Antonio FC - Mental Health Awareness
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Shining a light on the importance of mental wellness, breaking the stigma and supporting one another both on and off the pitch. Plus, enjoy $1 beers at the match.
Saturday, May 30: Sporting JAX vs. Brooklyn FC - Military Appreciation
Kickoff at 7:00 p.m.
Saluting active-duty service members and veterans with powerful tributes and in-game recognition.
Saturday, June 6: Sporting JAX vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Florida Man Night
Kickoff at 7:00 p.m.
It's time to get weird and embrace the state we know and love.
Saturday, June 13: Sporting JAX vs. Detroit City FC - Inclusion Celebration
Kickoff at 7:00 p.m.
Celebrating the diverse individuals and communities that make the First Coast strong, fostering a welcoming environment where everyone belongs and the game is truly for all.
Saturday, June 20: Sporting JAX vs. Charleston Battery - Celebrating Juneteenth
Kickoff at 7:00 p.m.
A tribute to Black heritage, leadership and legacy across Jacksonville and beyond.
Wednesday, July 15: Sporting JAX vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Small Business Night
Kickoff at 7:30 p.m.
Spotlighting the small businesses that bring a unique twist to the First Coast business community.
Saturday, July 18: Sporting JAX vs. Brooklyn FC - World Cup Party
Kickoff at 7:00 p.m.
A nod to the world's biggest tournament as it is hosted in the United States this summer.
Saturday, Aug. 15: Sporting JAX vs. Indy Eleven - Back to School
Kickoff at 7:00 p.m.
Back to School: Get the kids ready for school with a fun summer sendoff.
Saturday, Sept. 5: Sporting JAX vs. Lexington SC - 904 Night
Kickoff at 7:00 p.m.
Celebrating the unique place we call home-the one and only 904.
Saturday, Sept. 12: Sporting JAX vs. Rhode Island FC - Throwback Night
Kickoff at 7:00 p.m.
Turn back the clock as we host a blast from the past that's fun for every fan.
Saturday, Sept. 26: Sporting JAX vs. Loudoun United FC - Hispanic Heritage
Kickoff at 7:00 p.m.
Honoring Northeast Florida's vibrant Hispanic community and the legacy and leadership it contributes to the First Coast.
Saturday, Oct. 3: Sporting JAX vs. Louisville City FC - Oktoberfest & Breast Cancer Awareness
Kickoff at 5:00 p.m.
Break out your lederhosen and steins for Oktoberfest. Plus, honoring all those who are fighting and have fought breast cancer in our community and beyond.
Saturday, Oct. 10: Sporting JAX vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Fan Appreciation
Kickoff at 5:00 p.m.
A night celebrating our amazing fans that make it all possible.
Each match will be either streamed or broadcast nationally as part of the USL Championship's partnership with the ESPN family of networks and CBS Sports. Additionally, matches that aren't broadcast nationally can be seen locally on a Sporting JAX partner channel.
Fans can find upcoming match details and ticket information at sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @Sporting_JAX across all social platforms.
