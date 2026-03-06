San Antonio FC Announces 2026 Broadcast Schedule

Published on March 5, 2026

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC today announced the initial broadcast schedule for the 2026 USL Championship season. SAFC is set to feature in five national broadcasts, along with six matches on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

SAFC will feature in three national broadcasts on ESPN2, starting with a clash between the 2022 and 2024 USL Championship title-winners on Wednesday, June 24 at the club travels to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. The team's match at Sacramento Republic FC on Sunday, Sept. 20 and final match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday, July 11 will also be broadcast on ESPN2.

San Antonio will take the national spotlight in two matches on CBS Sports Network, including the team's first visit to league newcomer Sporting Club Jacksonville on Wednesday, May 27 and the squad's home contest against Indy Eleven, now scheduled for July 31.

SAFC will additionally feature in five road matches and one home match on CBS Sports Golazo Network between March and August. The Golazo Network is a free streaming platform by CBS that can be accessed via the Paramount+ app (no subscription required), the Golazo website, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App (under the 'Live TV' section).

The remaining USL Championship and Prinx Tires USL Cup matches will be broadcast on ESPN+.

SAFC will open the 2026 USL Championship season Saturday, March 7 at Toyota Field vs. Phoenix Rising FC. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

See the full 2026 broadcast schedule below:

SAN ANTONIO FC 2026 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Time (CDT) Network

March 7 vs. Phoenix Rising FC 7:30 p.m. ESPN+

March 14 vs. FC Tulsa 7:00 p.m. ESPN+

March 21 at New Mexico United 7:30 p.m. ESPN+

March 29 at Lexington SC 3:00 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

April 4 at Monterey Bay F.C. 9:00 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

April 8 at Orange County SC 9:00 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

April 11 vs. Miami FC 7:30 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

April 18 at El Paso Locomotive FC 8:00 p.m. ESPN+

April 25 vs. Birmingham Legion FC 7:30 p.m. ESPN+

May 2 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 7:30 p.m. ESPN+

May 9 at Phoenix Rising FC 9:00 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

May 16 at One Knoxville SC 6:00 p.m. ESPN+

May 23 vs. Sacramento Republic FC 7:30 p.m. ESPN+

May 27 at Sporting Club Jacksonville 6:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network

June 6 at FC Tulsa 7:30 p.m. ESPN+

June 13 at Lexington SC 6:00 p.m. ESPN+

June 24 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 8:00 p.m. ESPN2

July 4 vs. Monterey Bay F.C. 8:00 p.m. ESPN+

July 11 vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 8:00 p.m. ESPN2

July 18 vs. Las Vegas Lights FC 8:00 p.m. ESPN+

July 25 at Brooklyn FC 6:00 p.m. ESPN+

July 31 vs. Indy Eleven 8:00 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Aug. 8 at Louisville City FC 7:00 p.m. ESPN+

Aug. 15 vs. El Paso Locomotive FC 8:00 p.m. ESPN+

Aug. 22 vs. Oakland Roots SC 8:00 p.m. ESPN+

Aug. 30 at New Mexico United 8:00 p.m. CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sept. 5 vs. FC Tulsa 7:30 p.m. ESPN+

Sept. 11 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 9:00 p.m. ESPN+

Sept. 20 at Sacramento Republic FC 6:00 p.m. ESPN2

Sept. 26 vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies 7:30 p.m. ESPN+

Oct. 3 at Las Vegas Lights FC 9:30 p.m. ESPN+

Oct. 10 at Oakland Roots SC 9:00 p.m. ESPN+

Oct. 17 vs. New Mexico United 7:30 p.m. ESPN+

Oct. 24 vs. Orange County SC 7:30 p.m. ESPN+







