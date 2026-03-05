New Mexico United Launches 2026 Home Jersey: The Mural Kit

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to introduce its new home kit for the 2026 USL Championship season. The "Mural Kit" starts a fresh chapter for the Black & Yellow, both on and off the field.

United will wear the new jersey at home games throughout the 2026 season. Fans can see the Mural Kit in action for the first time at the Home Opener on March 28. Media images of the jersey are available at HERE.

The kit has United's classic black base, a color they have worn at home since 2019. Meow Wolf, their lifetime home jersey partner, is featured front and center. For the first time, the kit includes stripes that mimic brush strokes, building on the familiar paint-splatter design and continuing United's goal to celebrate both art and sport in New Mexico.

The jersey is available for online preorder now HERE. Fans can also purchase the jersey at United's Black & Yellow Bash, which will be held at Electric Playhouse on Friday, March 6th at 5:30PM. Limited tickets remain for this event, and can be purchased at HERE.

