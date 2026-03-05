How to Watch the Battery in 2026 on National TV, Local Channels, Streaming and More
Published on March 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery News Release
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery and United Soccer League (USL) confirmed Thursday the broadcast and streaming options for the 2026 season. The Battery will feature on national television and streaming (CBS Sports Golazo Network and ESPN+), and are returning to local television on Palmetto Sports and Entertainment Network through their partnership with Gray TV.
Charleston currently have four nationally televised games:
March 28 | Detroit City FC vs. Charleston Battery | 4 p.m. ET | TUDN
April 18 | Charleston Battery vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies | 3 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Network
May 16 | Richmond Kickers vs. Charleston Battery | 6 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Network
June 10 | Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Charleston Battery | 7 p.m. ET | CBS Sports Network
August 15 | Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Charleston Battery | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2
It is worth noting that the April 18 home match is being moved up one hour, from 4 p.m. to 3 p.m., to accommodate the move to national television.
Additional nationally televised games on CBSSN and ESPN could be announced at a later date, along with selections for Spanish-language national broadcasts on TUDN on a month-to-month basis.
The Battery are set to have six games stream for free on the CBS Sports Golazo Network:
March 7 | Charleston Battery vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC | 6 p.m. ET
April 22 | Rhode Island FC vs. Charleston Battery | 7:30 p.m. ET
July 4 | Indy Eleven vs. Charleston Battery | 4 p.m. ETJuly 25 | Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. Charleston Battery | 9 p.m. ET
August 22 | Charleston Battery vs. Miami FC | 7:30 p.m. ET
September 2 | Charleston Battery vs. Hartford Athletic | 7:30 p.m. ET
The Golazo Network is a free streaming platform by CBS that can be accessed via the Paramount+ app (no subscription required), the Golazo website, CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports App (under the 'Live TV' section), Pluto TV, Roku TV and more.
The Battery's remaining USL Championship and Prinx Tires USL Cup matches will broadcast on ESPN+.
Matches for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup will stream on CBS platforms, including CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and Golazo, in addition to select matches streaming for free on the U.S. Soccer YouTube channel. The Battery's First Round tie with Florida Badgers FC on March 18 will stream on the U.S. Soccer YouTube channel for free.
For the third consecutive year, Charleston's home matches will air on local television on Palmetto Sports and Entertainment Network by Gray Television, except for the April 18 game. The channel can be accessed on WCSC 5.3 (SD) and WZCH-TV 35.3 (HD) in Charleston, and is now on channel 212 for Comcast Xfinity customers. Across South Carolina, the network is available on WPAM 18.1 and WIS 10.4 in Columbia; WHNS 21.2 in Greenville-Asheville-Spartanburg; and WMBF 32.3 in Myrtle Beach. Check your television provider for the exact channel number.
The league's partnership with SiriusXM has also been extended to broadcast select matches throughout the season on the radio network, SiriusXM FC (channel 157), furthering the USL's commitment to accessibility to fans across the country.
