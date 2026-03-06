Detroit City FC Unveils New 2026 Kits for Men's and Women's Sides

New Detroit City FC kits

DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club (DCFC) today unveiled its full 2026 on-field look, introducing new dark, light, and two goalkeeper kits that will be worn by both the men's and women's first teams as the club opens season 11 at Keyworth Stadium in 2026.

The collection blends bold, modern design with the club's classic rouge and gold identity and prominently features AlumniFi as the front-of-kit partner, along with other key community-minded sponsors.

The new looks are designed to reflect Detroit's energy and creativity. Detroit City FC's 2026 primary dark full rouge strip introduces a striking maroon base with a tonal all-over wave pattern in brighter reds, creating a sense of constant movement across the front and back of the shirt. Solid maroon sleeves, a vivid red collar, and coordinated maroon shorts and socks complete a look built for high-energy matches and evoking the style of the region's iconic electronic music scene.

The DCFC crest and all partner marks, including the AlumniFi front of kit logo, are rendered in contrasting white. Other kit partners include Wayne State University, DTE, MotorCity Casino Hotel, and Strategic Staffing Solutions.

The 2026 secondary light-colored kit features a predominantly taupe body, framed by maroon raglan sleeves and side panels, finished with a salmon collar and sleeve piping. Paired with either maroon or taupe shorts and taupe or salmon socks, the secondary kit setup gives Detroit City FC a number of clean, high-contrast options that remain immediately identifiable as Le Rouge.

In goal, DCFC keepers will debut both a vivid lime green kit with darker trim along the shoulders and collar, and an all red look from collar to shorts, accented with crisp white detailing on the sleeves, side stripes, crests, and numbers. The red set is a tribute to the Detroit Red Wings, a continuation of the 2025 keeper kits that honor the looks of the Detroit Lions and Detroit Pistons.

For 2026, Detroit City FC has once again committed to identical kit designs for its men's and women's first teams, reflecting the club's long-standing belief that all players who represent the crest deserve the same professional-grade look and feel.

Replica versions of all 2026 kits for men, women, and youth will be available beginning March 5th at the DCFC Clubhouse store in Detroit and online.

Supporters had the chance to see the kits in person at a special event at the downtown dance club Big Pink, which included all-ages street soccer and DJ sets by local legends Sheefy and JMT.

