Detroit City FC Unveils New 2026 Kits for Men's and Women's Sides
Published on March 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Detroit City FC News Release
DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club (DCFC) today unveiled its full 2026 on-field look, introducing new dark, light, and two goalkeeper kits that will be worn by both the men's and women's first teams as the club opens season 11 at Keyworth Stadium in 2026.
The collection blends bold, modern design with the club's classic rouge and gold identity and prominently features AlumniFi as the front-of-kit partner, along with other key community-minded sponsors.
The new looks are designed to reflect Detroit's energy and creativity. Detroit City FC's 2026 primary dark full rouge strip introduces a striking maroon base with a tonal all-over wave pattern in brighter reds, creating a sense of constant movement across the front and back of the shirt. Solid maroon sleeves, a vivid red collar, and coordinated maroon shorts and socks complete a look built for high-energy matches and evoking the style of the region's iconic electronic music scene.
The DCFC crest and all partner marks, including the AlumniFi front of kit logo, are rendered in contrasting white. Other kit partners include Wayne State University, DTE, MotorCity Casino Hotel, and Strategic Staffing Solutions.
The 2026 secondary light-colored kit features a predominantly taupe body, framed by maroon raglan sleeves and side panels, finished with a salmon collar and sleeve piping. Paired with either maroon or taupe shorts and taupe or salmon socks, the secondary kit setup gives Detroit City FC a number of clean, high-contrast options that remain immediately identifiable as Le Rouge.
In goal, DCFC keepers will debut both a vivid lime green kit with darker trim along the shoulders and collar, and an all red look from collar to shorts, accented with crisp white detailing on the sleeves, side stripes, crests, and numbers. The red set is a tribute to the Detroit Red Wings, a continuation of the 2025 keeper kits that honor the looks of the Detroit Lions and Detroit Pistons.
For 2026, Detroit City FC has once again committed to identical kit designs for its men's and women's first teams, reflecting the club's long-standing belief that all players who represent the crest deserve the same professional-grade look and feel.
Replica versions of all 2026 kits for men, women, and youth will be available beginning March 5th at the DCFC Clubhouse store in Detroit and online.
Supporters had the chance to see the kits in person at a special event at the downtown dance club Big Pink, which included all-ages street soccer and DJ sets by local legends Sheefy and JMT.
Images from this story
|
New Detroit City FC kits
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 5, 2026
- Detroit City FC Unveils New 2026 Kits for Men's and Women's Sides - Detroit City FC
- Leaders from Airbnb and Anthem Blue Cross Join the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation in Unveiling Refurbished Mini-Soccer Pitch at Lincoln Square Park - Oakland Roots SC
- MUSC Match Preview: Charleston vs. Pittsburgh - Charleston Battery
- San Antonio FC Announces 2026 Broadcast Schedule - San Antonio FC
- Lexington SC Signs 17-Year-Old Goalkeeper Garrett Addams to Academy Contract - Lexington SC
- Roots Open 2026 Regular Season on the Road Versus Rivals Monterey Bay FC - Oakland Roots SC
- Sporting JAX Announces Match Themes for Inaugural USL Championship Season - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Preview: Hounds at Charleston Battery - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Phoenix Rising Announces 2026 Broadcast Schedule - Phoenix Rising FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Hosts Louisville City FC to Kick off 2026 Season - Lexington SC
- Match Preview: Republic FC vs. FC Tulsa - Sacramento Republic FC
- How to Watch the Battery in 2026 on National TV, Local Channels, Streaming and More - Charleston Battery
- Detroit City FC Secures Two National Broadcasts, Ruhl and Kreger to Return to the Booth for 2026 - Detroit City FC
- CBS Contest Highlights Hounds' 2026 TV Schedule - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rhode Island FC Announces TV Broadcast Schedule for 2026 Season - Rhode Island FC
- Two Indy Eleven Matches on National TV - Indy Eleven
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Jimmy Farkarlun - El Paso Locomotive FC
- New Mexico United Launches 2026 Home Jersey: The Mural Kit - New Mexico United
- Rowdies Announce Tampa Bay 44 as Local Broadcast Home for 2026 - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Indy Eleven Partners with LGSC Through Club Affiliate Program - Indy Eleven
- What to Watch for in LouCity's Commonwealth Cup Opener - Louisville City FC
- United Soccer League Announces Expanded Partnership with Ticketing Provider vivenu - USL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Detroit City FC Stories
- Detroit City FC Unveils New 2026 Kits for Men's and Women's Sides
- Detroit City FC Secures Two National Broadcasts, Ruhl and Kreger to Return to the Booth for 2026
- DCFC Signs Forward Preston Tabort Etaka for the 2026 Season
- Detroit City FC Signs Nigerian International Chisom Egbuchulam for 2026 Season
- Detroit City FC Sets New Season Ticket Member Record