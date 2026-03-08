LSC Drops Points To Dallas Trinity FC In 1-0 Defeat
Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club suffered its second loss of the season in a second-vs.-third-place match against Dallas Trinity FC Sunday. A last-minute goal spoiled the afternoon for Kosuke Kimura's side as Lexington lost, 1-0.
The first half of play was dominated by Lexington, despite the Gals in Green failing to find the back of the net. They outshot Dallas 9-2, and steered three shots on frame compared to zero for the visitors.
Trinity FC failed to record a touch inside Lexington's box until 23 minutes into the match.
The trend continued into the second half. LSC earned the lion's share of scoring chances and once again outshot Dallas in the period, 5-4, but the winning goal never materialized.
In a crushing turn of events for those in attendance, Dallas snatched the three points at stake in the 90+3' minute of the 93 minutes played. A lazy roller through the box connected with a Trinity FC player, leaving Lexington in shock.
Week 21 of Gainbridge Super League action concludes with Lexington still in second place, three points ahead of Dallas and four points behind league leaders Sporting JAX.
Final stats and post-match quotes from head coach Kosuke Kimura, defender Ally Brown and midfielder Darya Rajaee are attached.
GOALS
DAL: 90+3' Heather Stainbrook (assist: Cyera Hintzen)
LINEUPS
LEX: Kat Asman, Regan Steigleder, Ally Brown, Allison Pantuso, Alyssa Bourgeois, Taylor Aylmer, Darya Rajaee, Addie McCain, McKenzie Weinert (62' Hannah Johnson), Sarah Griffith (74' Shea Moyer), Catherine Barry (74' Hannah White)
DAL: Tyler McCamey, Cyera Hintzen, Amber Wisner, Samar Guidry, Hannah Davison (45' Maya McCutcheon), Heather Stainbrook, Lexi Missimo (67' Caroline Swann), Wayny Balata, Caroline Kelly (56' Chioma Ubogagu), Bethany Balcer (67' Allie Thornton), Camryn Lancaster (90+2' Kiley Dulaney)
UP NEXT
The second leg of Lexington's back-to-back matches against Dallas commences Wednesday, March 18. Kickoff from the Cotton Bowl is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.
