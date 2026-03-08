Brooklyn Wins Historic First-Ever Men's Match 1-0 over Indy Eleven
Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men earned a 1-0 victory over Indy Eleven in the club's historic first-ever men's team match at Maimonides Park on Sunday afternoon. Brooklyn opened the scoring in the 26th minute when forward Juan Carlos Obregón converted from the penalty spot after midfielder Peter Mangione was fouled inside the box. Brooklyn generated several attacking moments throughout the first half, including a shot from Mangione that forced a save from Indy goalkeeper Eric Dick in the 21st minute and multiple efforts from Obregón outside the box. Indy Eleven responded with chances late in the half through forwards Charlie Sharp and Dylan Sing, but Brooklyn goalkeeper Kayne Rizvanovich made key saves to preserve the 1-0 lead at halftime.
Indy pushed for an equalizer in the second half and produced several dangerous moments, including shots from inside the box and attempts from distance. Rizvanovich delivered multiple crucial saves as Brooklyn's defense absorbed sustained pressure. Brooklyn nearly doubled its lead midway through the second half when a close-range effort was blocked before the follow-up shot sailed over the crossbar. Despite Indy's late push, Brooklyn held firm defensively to secure the 1-0 victory and mark a winning start in the club's inaugural men's team match.
