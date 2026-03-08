Kickoff in Coney Island: Your Match Day Guide for Brooklyn FC Men vs. Indy Eleven

Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn, the wait is over. Today, March 8, 2026, Brooklyn FC makes history as are men's team launches its inaugural season.

We host Indy Eleven for our massive USL Championship opener, and the team is ready to fight for our borough the only way they know how - the Brooklyn way.

Whether you're a die-hard supporter or heading to your first-ever professional soccer match in the borough, here is everything you need to know to make your match day at Maimonides Park smooth and unforgettable.

The Schedule

Don't miss a minute of the action. We recommend arriving early to soak up the atmosphere on the boardwalk.

Gates Open: 1:30 PM

Kickoff: 3:00 PM

Specials: Keep an eye out for the BKFC Hat Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans and a FREE hotdog and drink for the first 1,500 people through the gates!

Location

Maimonides Park on the iconic Coney Island Boardwalk

1904 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11224

Getting There

Public transit is the "Brooklyn Way" and your best bet for a stress-free trip.

Subway: Take the D, F, N, or Q trains to the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station. From there, it's just a short, five-minute walk to the stadium.

Bus: The B36, B64, B68, B74, and B82 buses all stop near the stadium.

Rideshare: Use the main entrance at 1904 Surf Ave for easy drop-offs and pickups.

Parking

If you are driving, there are several options, though they can fill up quickly:

Official Lots: Maimonides Park has adjacent parking lots (Lot 2 and others).

Paid Public Parking: Multiple private lots are available along Surf Avenue and near the New York Aquarium.

Street Parking: Available but extremely limited on game days-check signs carefully!

Stadium Policies & Tips

To ensure everyone has a safe and energetic experience, please keep these rules in mind:

Bag Policy: Purses, tote bags, and drawstring bags under 16" x 16" x 8" are permitted. Backpacks are prohibited unless they are completely clear or for medical/ADA needs.

Cashless Venue: Maimonides Park largely operates on cashless payments for concessions and merchandise.

Supporters Section: If you're looking to sing, chant, and stand for 90 minutes, head to the dedicated supporters section behind the goal to bring the noise!

Still Need Tickets?

A limited number of tickets are still available starting at $21. You can grab yours via SeatGeek or at the stadium box office.

Let's show Indy Eleven what Brooklyn is all about. See you at the stadium!







