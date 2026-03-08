Las Vegas Lights FC Earn a Point against Orange County SC in Season Opener

Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas Lights drew 1-1 against Orange County SC after Christian Pinzon found Nighte Pickering for a late equalizer in the 86th minute.

Las Vegas Lights FC opened the 2026 USL Championship season with a 1-1 draw against Orange County SC on Saturday night.

Las Vegas controlled possession for much of the match, showing promising signs with several of the club's new additions. The Lights spent large stretches of the game creating opportunities but couldn't quite find a finish.

Orange County struck first in the second half, forcing Las Vegas to chase the match late. Head Coach Devin Rensing looked to his bench in the 73rd minute, bringing on Nighte Pickering in place of Giorgio Probo in search of an attacking spark. With just four minutes remaining in the match, Christian Pinzon delivered a cross to Pickering, who finished the chance with a glancing header to bring the Lights level at 1-1.

The late goal secured a point for Las Vegas to open the 2026 season, while also highlighting both the promise of the team's new pieces and areas the squad will look to improve as the season progresses.

For full video highlights of the match, head to the club's official YouTube page to watch now.

What They're Saying

MIDFIELDER & CAPTAIN CHRISTIAN PINZON

On his thoughts on the whole performance as a team...

We're going to take the good. There were moments in the game where: we could have improved, we could have controlled the game a lot more, we could have been more clinical, but I'm happy with the point on the road.

On his thoughts on the new players' performances...

I'm happy to see these guys on the field. I'm happy for all these guys who are making their first debut for this team, especially Carson (Locker), just in general, his debut in the league. As the games keep going on, we'll just keep getting better.

HEAD COACH DEVIN RENSING

On his initial thoughts on the match...

The effort, the comeback, we showed a lot of character. I think a point on the road in our first game is not the worst thing. I always say that you got to pick up points and get better along the way and we picked up a point tonight. We got to go back and get better overall and everything. But all in all, it wasn't bad.

On his thoughts on Abraham Okyere in the second half...

He came on and showed great energy. He's a crafty player. He's got a lot of flair and he's worked hard. It took him a second to adjust to how we want to defend a little bit, but he's made a lot of great strides in the last three weeks. He showed great energy coming on and he definitely was a spark.

On looking forward to Colorado Springs upcoming match...

Right now I just want to decompress and focus on review this game a little bit, and then we'll turn our attention to Colorado Springs on Monday. But overall, just really proud of the effort, proud of the guys, showed great character. We're going to go to Colorado Springs ready for a fight. We've got to get a little bit better in some moments of the game and we'll work this week to rectify that.

Summary

Lights Starting XI:

Mazzola (GK), Smart, Guillen, Jones, Antonoglou, Probo (Pickering, 73 ¬Â²), Locker, Mines (Leal, 73 ¬Â²), Bwana (Okyere, 56 ¬Â²), Pinzon (C) (Sessock, 87 ¬Â²), Rodriguez

Orange County SC Starting XI:

Rando (GK), Mackinnon, Johnson (Zubak, 57 ¬Â²), Palomino (Ciotta, 77 ¬Â²), Hegardt (Bazini, 88 ¬Â²), Kelly, Benalcazar, Doghman, Brewitt (C), Espy (Partida, 57 ¬Â²), War

Goals:

OCSC - MacKinnon (assist: Hegardt) - 22 ¬Â²

LV - Pickering (assist: Pinzon) - 86'

Discipline:

LV -Yellow, Locker - 34'

Next Up

The Lights stay on the road for their next two matches, first at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, March 14 and then at FC Tulsa on Saturday, March 21.

Las Vegas will then host Monterey Bay FC in the Home Opener at Cashman Field on Saturday, March 28. Tickets are available now!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.