Baseball Jersey Giveaway, $1.50 Beer Night and More Saturday, March 14 at LSC Match
Published on March 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - With the World Baseball Classic now in full swing, the first 2,000 fans through the Lexington SC Stadium gates Saturday, March 14 will receive a limited-edition LSC baseball jersey to celebrate!
Jersey sizes S-XXL will be available on a first come, first serve basis.
Don't forget! Saturday is also the first $1.50 Beer Night of the season, where fans can enjoy 16 oz. Coors Light and Miller Lite for just a buck 50 each.
Fans can also purchase the Beer and Boot Bundle which includes a 22 oz. LSC beer boot and a voucher for one free 16 oz. Coors Light and Miller Lite at all six $1.50 Beer Nights this season. Be sure to bring your boot to each!
Kickoff Saturday, March 14 vs. Sacramento Republic FC is set for 7 p.m. ET.
