Lexington Sporting Club Drops Season Opener To LouCity, 2-1
Published on March 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club jumped out to an early lead in front of the biggest crowd in club history Friday night, but two second-half goals from Louisville City FC secured all three points.
Aaron Molloy, one of LSC's marquee offseason additions, immediately cemented himself in the hearts of the Lexington faithful in his club debut. Sixteen minutes into the match, the captain of the Greens unleashed a shot from well outside the box, beating the Louisville keeper to his right.
As if rehearsed, the Irishman promptly sprinted to his sideline, sliding into the arms of his head coach Mac Hemmi.
LSC walked off the field to a standing ovation at halftime.
The tide turned in the second half, however, as goals from Louisville City's Mukwelle Akale in the 52' minute and Aiden McFadden in the 85' minute secured the 2-1 victory for the visitors.
The second leg of the Commonwealth Cup, presented by Republic Bank, will take place in Louisville July 11.
Final stats and post-match quotes from head coach Mac Hemmi, midfielder Aaron Molloy and defender Jacob Greene are attached.
GOALS
LEX: 16' Aaron Molloy
LOU: 52' Mukwelle Akale (assist: Sean Totsch)
LOU: 85' Aiden McFadden
LINEUPS
LEX: Oliver Semmle, Jacob Greene, Arturo Ordóñez (72' Javain Brown), Kendall Burks, Joe Hafferty, Blaine Ferri (88' Malik Henry-Scott), Aaron Molloy, Nick Firmino (73' Jonathan Lewis), Michael Adedokun (65' Alfredo Midence), Marcus Epps, Phillip Goodrum
LOU: Ryan Troutman, Kyle Adams, Brandon Dayes (79' Josh Jones), Sean Totsch, Jake Morris, Manny Perez (65' Aiden McFadden), Taylor Davila, Zach Duncan (45' Kevon Lambert), Quenzi Huerman (45' Mukwelle Akale), Jansen Wilson, Tola Showunmi (45' Chris Donovan)
UP NEXT
Lexington is back for its second USL Championship match of the season Saturday, March 14 at Lexington SC Stadium. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Lexington SC baseball jersey, and it will be $1.50 Beer Night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
