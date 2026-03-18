Lexington SC Signs Jonathan Stout to 25-Day USL Championship Contract
Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has inked 22-year-old forward Jonathan Stout to a 25-day contract with its USL Championship squad, pending league and federation approval.
Stout trained with the club in preseason, impressing Head Coach Mac Hemmi and the rest of the technical staff. He initially debuted for LSC in its preseason contest vs. the University of Kentucky.
A native of Wyoming, Michigan, Stout attended Michigan State University for three years, logging 13 goals and six assists in 45 appearances, before transferring to Western Michigan University in 2025.
With the Spartans, Stout quickly established himself as one of the Big Ten's top young attackers. He earned Freshman of the Year honors in 2022 before accruing First-Team All-Big Ten and Academic All-Big Ten recognition over the next two seasons.
After transferring, Stout scored three goals in 15 matches for the Broncos and was named the Missouri Valley Conference's Men's Soccer Scholar Athlete of the Year in 2025. He started every match, was named to the All-MVC Second Team and maintained a 4.0 GPA as a senior.
Stout will be available for selection ahead of Lexington SC's match vs. Flower City Union in the First Round of the 2026 U.S. Open Cup Thursday.
He will wear No. 26 for the Greens.
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