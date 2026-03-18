Monterey Bay FC and Bay Federal Credit Union Announce New Partnership for the 2026 Season
Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) is proud to announce a new partnership for the 2026 season with Bay Federal Credit Union. As a proud partner, Bay Federal Credit Union will have a strong presence at Cardinale Stadium, including prominent signage in the north concourse, branding at the north gate, and sponsorship of the club's "Man of the Match" recognition throughout the 2026 season.
The partnership brings together two organizations deeply rooted in the Monterey Bay region, each committed to strengthening community connections and fostering local pride.
"Monterey Bay Football Club was created with the vision of giving this region a team to call its own and creating a hub for the community," said Carrie Birkhofer, President and CEO of Bay Federal Credit Union. "As a member-owned credit union built on similar principles, we understand the importance of local roots and community pride. We are proud to be a supporter and look forward to being part of this next chapter for the Monterey Bay region."
Through this partnership, Bay Federal Credit Union will play a key role in enhancing the matchday experience for fans while supporting the club's mission to unite and inspire the community. The "Man of the Match" sponsorship will highlight standout player performances throughout the season, further engaging supporters and celebrating excellence on the pitch.
"We're extremely excited to partner with prestigious institution that is Bay Federal Credit Union," said Michael Sheehan, CEO of Monterey Bay Football Club. "Their commitment to co-represent our company values is something that makes this relationship extremely special. Beyond that, their desire to enhance our fan experience and recognize the talented players of Monterey Bay Football Club is an example of their belief in our club. We're looking forward to a professional relationship that will impact current and future generations of Monterey Bay FC fans."
For more information about Monterey Bay FC and the 2026 season, visit montereybayfc.com.
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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