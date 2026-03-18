Match Preview: FC Motown vs. Hartford Athletic

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic steps into a different kind of spotlight Wednesday night, trading the rhythm of league play for the urgency of knockout soccer as they take on FC Motown in the U.S. Open Cup at Lubetkin Field at Mal Simon Stadium.

The Green & Blue head to New Jersey riding early-season momentum, but cup matches have a way of rewriting expectations. Against a Motown side hungry for a signature result, Hartford will need to match that energy from the start while leaning into the defensive edge that's helped define their opening stretch.

With a chance to keep building something meaningful this early in the year, there's little room for easing into the match, just a full commitment from the opening whistle.

Catch the game live on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports Golazo.

A Shift in Stakes

This is where things feel different. League matches allow for rhythm and recovery-cup matches don't. It's about being sharp right away and staying that way.

For Hartford Athletic, the approach is straightforward: come out on the front foot, stay organized, and don't leave the door open. Whether there's rotation or not, the identity shouldn't change: control the ball, control the pace, and make Motown react.

FC Motown comes in with a different kind of freedom. At home, with less pressure and everything to gain, they'll look to keep things uncomfortable; break up the flow, stay aggressive, and take advantage of any moment that feels even slightly off.

Building on Early Momentum

Hartford's start to the season has been about balance. They've looked composed on the ball, disciplined defensively, and opportunistic when chances show up. That combination becomes even more important in a game where one play can decide everything.

The key now is turning that control into something tangible. The longer the match stays level, the more it plays into Motown's belief. Hartford will want to take control early and give themselves something to build on rather than letting the night turn into a grind.

"Cup games come down to moments," said General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke. "We need to be locked in from the start, manage those moments, and make sure we're the team moving on at the end of the night."

Players to Watch

In the attack, Michee Ngalina brings a spark that can shift a game quickly. His pace and movement create problems, especially in transition, and he's the kind of player who can turn a small opening into something real.

Defensively, Hartford will rely on a steady presence from players like Baboucarr Njie. Matches like this can get unpredictable, and staying organized-especially on set pieces and second balls-will go a long way in keeping things under control.

Motown's danger doesn't necessarily come from one standout name. It's the group. The energy, the willingness to compete for everything, and the edge that comes with playing at home in a moment like this. If Hartford lets the match get stretched or scrappy, that's where Motown can make it interesting.

Embracing the Moment

This is what the Open Cup is about. Tight moments, shifting momentum, and a game that can turn on a single play.

For Hartford Athletic, it's another chance to keep building and carry early momentum into a different competition. For FC Motown, it's an opportunity to shake things up and create a night people remember.

Once it kicks off, none of the buildup matters. It comes down to who's sharper, who's more composed, and who takes their moment when it shows up.

Kickoff: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Lubetkin Field at Mal Simon Stadium | Madison, NJ

Watch Live: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, WFSB.com, and The WAX







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 18, 2026

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