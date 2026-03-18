Switchbacks FC Battle Azteca FC in Open Cup, Ending with a Win 3-0

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release









Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC congratulate Jonas Fjeldberg on his goal

(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC) Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC congratulate Jonas Fjeldberg on his goal(Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC entered the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against Azteca FC and earned a 3-0 victory.

Colorado Springs controlled the majority of the match, holding 61% possession and maintaining an 87.1% passing accuracy. The team applied consistent pressure, recording 10 shots on target and 36 touches in the opposition's box. Defensively, the Switchbacks were equally strong, registering 12 interceptions and completing 10 tackles.

The Switchbacks got off to an early start in the 6'. After earning a free kick just outside the 18-yard box, #7 Jonas Fjeldberg converted the opportunity to give the team an early lead.

Just two minutes later, Azteca FC was awarded a penalty kick. Azteca's #10 Jovany Herrera aimed for the far right corner, but Switchbacks goalkeeper #1 Christian Herrera made a crucial save, diving to secure the ball and keep Azteca off the scoreboard.

Following a prolonged stretch of back-and-forth play, the Switchbacks extended their lead in the 82'. #13 Stevie Echevarria carried the ball down the sideline and delivered a cross into the box, where #17 Sadam Masereka finished with a tap-in to make it 2-0.

Colorado Springs sealed the victory just minutes later. In the 86', #12 Isaiah Foster delivered the ball into the box from the five-yard line. After an Azteca defender headed it away, the clearance fell to #90 Kohri Bennett, who capitalized and sent it into the back of the net.

The Switchbacks will next embark on a two-match road trip, beginning with a stop in Orange County on March 21, followed by a match in New Mexico on March 28. Colorado Springs will return to Weidner Field on April 4 to face Lexington SC.

Next round of the Open Cup will be announced later this week, so stay tuned on our website HERE.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Christian Herrera (4) AFC: Justin Perez (7)

Goals: COS: Fjeldberg (6'), Masereka (A:Echevarria) (82'), Bennett (86')

YC:COS: Metusala (21') AFC: Olivas (4'), Bencomo (32'), Lopez (90+2')

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 18, 2026

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