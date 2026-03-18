Indy Eleven Wins 3rd Straight U.S. Open Cup Opener

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







(Westfield, Ind.) - Indy Eleven opened Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play with a victory for the third year in a row, defeating Des Moines Menace, 3-0, in First Round action indoors at the Community Health Network Events Center on the Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus.

Forward Loic Mesanvi gave the hosts a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute with his first Boys in Blue goal.Defender Alejandro Mitrano started the sequence with a clearance from just outside the six on a long ball that the speedy Mesanvi ran down outside the area and finished from distance.

Indy Eleven increased its lead in the 60th minute when Mesanvi played a ball to the left side to Mitrano at the edge of the box. Mitrano took two dribbles and played a brilliant cross to the far post, where 6'5 midfielder Noble Okello headed it in for his first Boys in Blue goal.

In the 75th minute, former Western Michigan forwards Dylan Sing and Charlie Sharp combined for their first Indy Eleven goal. Midfielder Allen Gavilanes headed an attempted clearance toward the goal with Sing going up strong to force a punch by Des Moines keeper Jamie Barry. Sharp chested the ball down at the edge of the six and finished with his left to make it 3-0.

Boys in Blue goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook recorded his second clean sheet in three U.S. Open Cup starts by making four saves. In 329 minutes of Open Cup action for Indy Eleven, Charles-Cook has given up just one goal for a 0.27 goals against average.

The Boys in Blue play their regular-season Home Opener on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Carroll Stadium vs. USL Championship Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC. Ticket options available are Season Tickets, Flex Mini Plans, and Home Opener Packs.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match. The 2026 Home Opener Pack includes two tickets to the home opener, two flex tickets to be redeemed to any 2026 home match, two Indy Eleven pennants, two posters, and access for two to a post-match autograph session for just $44.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup First Round

Indy Eleven 3:0 Des Moines Menace SC

Tue., Mar. 17, 2026 - 8:00 p.m.

Community Health Network Events Center (Indoors)

Droplight Grand Park Sports Campus | Westfield, Ind.

Scoring Summary

IND - Loic Mesanvi 31'

IND - Noble Okello (Alejandro Mitrano) 60'

IND - Charlie Sharp (Dylan Sing) 75'

Discipline Summary

IND - Anthony Herbert (caution) 42'

IND - Kian Williams (caution) 70'

IND - Hesron Barry (caution) 78'

Indy Eleven Line-Up:Reice Charles-Cook, Alejandro Mitrano, Hesron Barry, Anthony Herbert, Logan Neidlinger, Loic Mesanvi (Mikah Thomas 81'), Cam Lindley (captain) (Aodhan Quinn 45'), Josh O'Brien (Noble Okello 45'), Allen Gavilanes, Kian Williams (Charlie Sharp 72'), Edward Kizza (Dylan Sing 72').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Eric Dick, Makel Rasheed.

Des Moines Menace Line-Up:Jamie Barry, Andrew Shaffer, Joe McDaid (Erich Legut 87'), Joep de Bruin, Bryce Swinehart, Joshua Saavedra (Theo Drennan 77'), Andrew Czech (captain), Jack McDaid (Evan Howard 65'), Cade Hagan (Stephan Moreira 77'), Alcides Díaz, Eben McIntyre (Leroy Enzugusi 64').

Des Moines Menace Subs Not Used: Ian Campbell, Ramy Atia.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 18, 2026

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