Phoenix Rising Signs Nine Players to USL Academy Contracts
Published on March 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has signed nine Phoenix Rising Academy players to USL Academy contracts, pending league and federation approval.
Forward Anthony Capetillo, midfielders Alexander Balanzar de la Cruz, Pierce Rizzo, Wes Wolfley, Jaethan Irwin, defenders Eziah Ramirez, Noah Cross, Jackson Gaydon and goalkeeper Tristan Shaw will all be eligible to be part of the club's matchday roster in 2026.
"This is a proud moment for our academy and for the players and families who have committed to the process," said Rising Academy Director Andy Chapman. "These contracts reflect the daily work, discipline and growth these players have shown, and they reinforce our commitment to providing a clear pathway from the academy to the First Team."
USL Academy Contracts allow players to retain their college eligibility while training and competing with professional players. Ahead of the 2024 season, the USL Competition Committee passed an initiative that allowed clubs to include two players under 18 years of age in the gameday roster that won't count against the standard 18-man squad.
Capetillo, Balanzar de la Cruz, Rizzo and Shaw return for a second season on USL Academy contracts, while 2026 marks the first season for Wolfley, Irwin, Ramirez, Cross and Gaydon.
Notably, Capetillo, Balanzar de la Cruz and Rizzo all made their First Team debuts in 2025, with Rizzo scoring two goals in 10 matches (eight starts) over the final months of the season.
Five of the nine players have been involved in Rising's academy system for over five years, with Rizzo (eight years) and Irwin (seven) having been with the academy longest. Additionally, eight players were born in the state of Arizona, while Ramirez was born in California before moving to Cave Creek.
"We started the process last year, opening opportunities for our academy players because we have some truly talented players there," said Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "It gives us great pride to have these players signed and help them further develop their careers as human beings and as football players."
Transaction: Phoenix Rising signs Anthony Capetillo, Alexander Balanzar de la Cruz, Pierce Rizzo, Wes Wolfley, Jaethan Irwin, Eziah Ramirez, Noah Cross, Jackson Gaydon and Tristan Shaw to USL Academy contracts, pending league and federation approval.
Name: Anthony Capetillo
Position: Forward
Height: 5-11
Weight: 165
DOB: October 26, 2009 (16)
Birthplace: Phoenix
Hometown: Phoenix
Name: Alexander Balanzar de la Cruz
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-7
Weight: 129
DOB: November 8, 2008 (17)
Birthplace: Phoenix
Hometown: Phoenix
Name: Pierce Rizzo
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-11
Weight: 160
DOB: December 10, 2006 (19)
Birthplace: Phoenix
Hometown: Phoenix
Name: Wes Wolfley
Position: Midfielder
Height: 6-0
Weight: 165
DOB: January 21, 2011 (15)
Birthplace: Phoenix
Hometown: Peoria, AZ
Name: Jaethan Irwin
Position: Midfielder
Height: 6-2
Weight: 174
DOB: January 18, 2011 (15)
Birthplace: Phoenix
Hometown: Anthem, AZ
Name: Eziah Ramirez
Position: Defender
Height: 5-9
Weight: 130
DOB: February 29, 2008 (18)
Birthplace: California
Hometown: Cave Creek, AZ
Name: Noah Cross
Position: Defender
Height: 5-11
Weight: 160
DOB: January 27, 2009 (17)
Birthplace: Buckeye. AZ
Hometown: Buckeye, AZ
Name: Jackson Gaydon
Position: Defender
Height: 5-10
Weight: 135
DOB: September 8, 2008 (17)
Birthplace: Scottsdale, AZ
Hometown: Anthem, AZ
Name: Tristan Shaw
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 6-4
Weight: 180
DOB: May 31, 2008 (17)
Birthplace: Scottsdale, AZ
Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ
