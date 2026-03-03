Midfielder Arun Basuljevic Announces Retirement
Published on March 3, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y., Mar. 3, 2026 - Midfielder Arun Basuljevic has announced his retirement from professional soccer.
Basuljevic, 30, signed with Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) in January as the club prepared for its inaugural USL Championship campaign.
Brooklyn FC thanks Arun for his contributions to the team and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.
Brooklyn FC men's inaugural match in the USL Championship is on Sunday, March 8, against Indy Eleven. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 3, 2026
- Midfielder Arun Basuljevic Announces Retirement - Brooklyn FC
- GK Sheridan Signs Hounds Deal - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Brooklyn FC Announces Men's Coaching and Performance Staff Ahead of 2026 USL Championship Debut - Brooklyn FC
- Longfellow Fields Opens New Mini-Soccer Pitches in North Oakland in Partnership with the Oakland Roots and Soul Foundation - Oakland Roots SC
- Rhode Island FC Signs Former Boston College Defender CJ Williams for 2026 Season - Rhode Island FC
- Oakland Roots SC Announce the Addition of Forward Bertin Jacquesson - Oakland Roots SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Defender Nicolás Cardona - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Brooklyn FC Signs Former Northern Ireland International Ryan McLaughlin - Brooklyn FC
- Indy Eleven Selects IU Health as "Official Healthcare and Sports Medicine Provider" - Indy Eleven
- LSC Signs Former U.S. Men's National Team Forward, MLS Veteran Jonathan Lewis - Lexington SC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Brooklyn FC Stories
- Midfielder Arun Basuljevic Announces Retirement
- Brooklyn FC Announces Men's Coaching and Performance Staff Ahead of 2026 USL Championship Debut
- Brooklyn FC Signs Former Northern Ireland International Ryan McLaughlin
- Brooklyn FC and Threes Brewing Launch "Golden Goal" Beer Celebrating Soccer in Brooklyn Ahead of Men's Inaugural Season
- Brooklyn FC Signs Brooklyn-Raised Forward Markus Anderson on Loan from Philadelphia Union