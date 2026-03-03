Midfielder Arun Basuljevic Announces Retirement

Brooklyn, N.Y., Mar. 3, 2026 - Midfielder Arun Basuljevic has announced his retirement from professional soccer.

Basuljevic, 30, signed with Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) in January as the club prepared for its inaugural USL Championship campaign.

Brooklyn FC thanks Arun for his contributions to the team and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.

Brooklyn FC men's inaugural match in the USL Championship is on Sunday, March 8, against Indy Eleven. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.







