FC Tulsa Adds Midfield Engine Raheem Somersall

Published on January 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa has signed central midfielder Raheem Somersall from North Carolina FC, adding a relentless ball-winner and high-motor presence to the heart of the midfield ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season.

"Raheem will bring real steel to our midfield." said Caleb Sewell, Sporting Director and General Manager, "He's disciplined defensively, wins his duels, good on the ball, and willing to do the hard work that often goes unnoticed. Those players win you points over a long season, and we believe he'll be a big piece for us in 2026."

A proven USL Championship performer known for covering ground and winning his duels, Somersall arrives in Tulsa following a strong 2025 campaign in which he appeared in 29 matches, earning 22 starts and logging 1,936 minutes in midfield. He chipped in one goal and one assist, while consistently driving tempo and stability on both sides of the ball. A native of St. Kitts & Nevis, he brings international experience with 26 appearances for the national team.

Defensively, Somersall was a difference-maker. He recorded 29 tackles won with a 61.7% success rate, added 48 clearances, 11 blocks, and 34 interceptions, repeatedly breaking up opposition rhythm and turning defense into attack. On the ball, he completed 566 successful passes at a 79.5% accuracy rate, including an impressive 70.8% accuracy in the opponent's half, underscoring his ability to progress play under pressure. He also registered 10 key passes, 12 successful dribbles, and three shots on target during the season.

