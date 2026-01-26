FC Tulsa Sign Midfielder Bruno Lapa Ahead of the 2026 USL Championship Season

FC Tulsa announced today the signing of two-time USL Championship All-League select midfielder Bruno Lapa to its roster, pending league and federation approval.

"We're excited to welcome Bruno to the club. He's a proven top player in our league, a tireless worker, has quality on the ball, and is a consistent goal threat," said Caleb Sewell, FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager. "He embodies our culture, and after his success previously in the league and abroad, we can't wait to see the impact he'll make with us throughout the season."

Lapa, 28, spent the entirety of 2025 in South Korea, where he played for K League 2 side Ansan Greeners. The Curitiba, Brazil native started in 30 of 36 league appearances, scoring one goal across 1,708 minutes, and made two Korea Cup starts, totalling another 210 minutes of play.

In addition to his upcoming season with the Scissortails, Lapa returns stateside with an impressive USL Championship pedigree. The midfielder made his professional debut in 2020 with Birmingham Legion FC, where he amassed 17 goals and 11 assists in 67 appearances across three seasons with the club. Lapa earned 2020 USL Championship All-League First Team honors in his rookie season, and further cemented his name in Legion's record books after scoring the team's first-ever hat trick in a dominant 6-1 win against Loudoun United FC in Week 21 of the 2022 season.

Lapa made the move to then-Championship side Memphis 901 FC before the start of the 2023 season, where he notched another 15 goals and nine assists throughout 60 league appearances before departing the club the following November, earning a spot on the 2024 All League Second Team before his exit.

Collegiately, Lapa played at Wake Forest University from 2016 to 2019, where he made 80 appearances, scored 23 goals, and tallied 15 assists during his tenure. Moreover, Lapa was named the 2018 ACC Midfielder of the Year and a United Soccer Coaches and College Soccer News First Team All-American. He was also a MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalist, adding to his impressive pre-professional resume.

FC Tulsa 2026 Roster (as of January 26, 2026):

Goalkeepers (2): Johan Peñaranda, Alex Tambakis

Defenders (6): Delentz Pierre, Harvey St. Clair, Lamar Batista, Lucas Stauffer, Owen Damm, Ian Carlos Souza Daniel

Midfielders (8): Boubacar Diallo, Giordano Colli, Jamie Webber, Kalil ElMedkhar, Marcos Cerato, Raheem Somersall, Stefan Lukić, Bruno Lapa.

Forwards (1): Taylor Calheira

FC Tulsa will kick off the 2026 USL Championship season on the road at Sacramento Republic FC on March 7 before returning to ONEOK Field the following week.







