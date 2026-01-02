Miami FC Signs MLS Next Pro Midfielder Riyon Tori

Published on January 2, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of midfielder Riyon Tori for the 2026 USL Championship season.

Tori joins Miami FC following a one-year stint in MLS Next Pro with Orlando City B. Tori was selected as the 83rd overall pick by Orlando in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. The Japanese midfielder had 25 appearances for the squad in the 2025 season.

"I am really grateful for the opportunity to join Miami FC and am excited for this new challenge," said Tori. "I'll give everything I have for this team's success and am excited about what I can bring!"

In his collegiate career, Tori played for St. John's University before transferring to the Charlotte 49ers. While with Charlotte, he was a First Team All-AAC selection as well as a Second Team All-East Region selection both seasons. Tori was also the only Charlotte player to start all 18 matches in 2023. In the 2024 preseason, Tori was named a United Soccer Coaches Player to Watch and was ranked #61 in TopDrawerSoccer's Preseason Top 100 Players.

In his youth career, Tori was the captain of Cerezo Osaka's U18 Team and played for their U23 team in the J.League. During that time, he was recognized as one of the top 20 U18 players in Japan.

2026 Season Deposits are on sale now! Visit www.MiamiFC.com for more information. Vamos Miami!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.